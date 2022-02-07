CONWAY — Dissolving the Conway Village Fire District will be proposed by district commissioners at their annual budget meeting tonight.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Conway Village Fire Station. Masks won’t be required.
This meeting is not to be confused with the public hearing on the budget for town, school and other precincts, which is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Kennett High School. Conway Village does not have to participate in that meeting because it serves areas outside of Conway.
Conway has five independent fire departments: Conway Village, Center Conway, East Conway, North Conway and Redstone.
Conway Village Fire District commissioners are Steve Bamsey (chair), Mike DiGregorio and Tom Buco. “We are not making any decisions about dissolving the district at this meeting,” said Bamsey. “We are looking into it. “What we’re looking into, a lot of other fire districts and water districts did 50-60 years ago.”
Bamsey said escalating costs and staffing issues are driving the idea. “We have five volunteer departments in this town; what we’re looking at a lot of other communities in New Hampshire did back in the 50s,” he said. “They consolidated their volunteer departments and created large departments, you know, there’s cost sharing better efficiency of staff of equipment.”
A benefit to the town’s taking over the water/sewer lines is that the lines could be extended beyond the precinct boundaries to places like affordable housing apartment buildings.
Difficulty getting firefighters is another factor, said DiGregorio. “The days of having a fire call come in and 45 volunteers show up are gone,” said DiGregorio.”It’s typically only the paid staff that goes (to emergency calls).”
Until recently, Conway Village maintained paramedic level ambulance coverage 24/7. But DiGregorio said Conway Village can’t keep up with the salaries required to keep that level of service.
The history of Conway Village’s district is detailed in a book called “Conway, New Hampshire, 1765-1997,” by Janet McAllister Hounsell and Ruth Burnham Davis Horn. “Quite a number of precincts were organized throughout the township many years ago, mostly because the residents of various districts, neighborhoods or villages wanted to keep track of where the tax monies were going and objected to paying for services to other areas,” the book stated.
Conway Village provides fire/rescue water and sewer services. If residents vote to dissolve, the assets would transfer to the town of Conway.
Just over $1 million in their budget is raised from taxation and revenues from the ambulance department. The water and sewer projects are paid for with a user fee and water rates. Debts from the water and sewer projects won’t be passed on to the rest of town.
While DiGregorio said commissioners wanted to be transparent and come out with the announcement that commissioners were discussing dissolution as soon as possible, a public hearing won’t be held until in April. If voters want to move forward, the vote would be at the 2023 annual meeting.
“When that vote takes place, it’s a simple two-thirds majority to dissolve it,” DiGregorio said, adding that between now and April, commissioners will be researching the details.
The commissioners started talking informally about handing over the fire department during a general contract negotiation with the town at the end of last year. The town and Conway Village contract for fire and ambulance services in non-precinct areas, like Stark Road and West Side Road.
Buco does not support dissolving the district but said he is fine with having public discussion about it. “I didn’t get elected to dissolve the fire district,” said Buco. “So I’m not going to support dissolving the district unless all the residents insist that’s what they want.”
He said if the district dissolves, residents will lose autonomy and he doesn’t support giving the town $30 million water and sewer infrastructure that has been built in the past dozen years, including the Main Street and the water and sewer interconnect with North Conway.
Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes said he missed the last meeting between the town and Conway Village. But he said Center Conway, East Conway and Redstone also are discussing a “cooperative arrangements, dissolution, absorption and stuff like that. If they vote to dissolve, “all of the assets revert to the town but none of the debt,” he said.
