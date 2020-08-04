CONWAY — Last week, Town Manager Tom Holmes warned that the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to a tax increase for local property owners and on Tuesday he clarified for selectmen that any such impact would happen the end of next year.
Holmes discussed the possible Economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and the cost of policing bad behavior during a round table panel led by Congressman Chris Pappas on Thursday. (July 30).
According to Pappas' office, the economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic created significant reductions in state and local tax revenue across New Hampshire.
A provision of the CARES Act barred communities with populations below 500,000 from accessing direct federal aid. New Hampshire has effectively been cut off from direct federal support for local communities. Pappas would like to see federal aid go directly to towns and Holmes agreed.
"A lot of businesses have closed a lot of businesses like JC Penney have gone bankrupt and they can least afford to pay increased property taxes," said Holmes. "So we would like to see some funding and some ability to use that funding to offset these unprecedented costs. And, and make sure that the taxpayers are not as impacted."
What's more, he told Pappas the town has been "overrun by tourists" and that has been causing expenses for things like sanitation and rescues.
The Sun on July 31 ran a story titled "Holmes: COVID could hit town coffers hard." The story says that a decrease in the tax base and revenue streams along with unruly behavior could increase taxes if aid is not forthcoming.
"My statements about property taxes going up were referring to next year, fall of 2021," said Holmes. "I said that if these conditions persist next year, and there are no COVID / GOFERR reimbursement funds available, these extra costs will have to be budgeted for and end up on the taxpayer's shoulders."
Holmes said the same during his town manager's report at Tuesday's selectmen's meeting and then took questions during the media questions portion of the meeting.
He said the tax increase would occur in the fall of 2021 because that's when the state sets the town's tax rate.
"Currently we are being reimbursed for a lot of these unexpected expenses, the reduction in property values takes time to work its way through the economy so it becomes apparent, and I would say there is little risk as a result of these type of expenses of a property tax increase this year," said Holmes. "However, if these conditions persist at this time next year that very likely that it would fall on the backs of the property tax payers."
