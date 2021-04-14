CONWAY — Selectmen will meet with the town attorney next Tuesday in the wake of Tuesday’s vote, which rejected articles to permit short-term rentals, Town Manager Tom Holmes said Wednesday. The STR vote brought to a head a controversy that has been building over the years. While some believe the rentals, such as Airbnb, are a boon to the local economy, others say they destroy neighborhoods. At the polls, those with the latter view prevailed.
Article 3, which asked to allow short-term rentals in any zone where a single-family home is permitted, failed 1,015-492.
Voters also rejected Article 2 on the warrant, which provided a definition for short-term rentals, 720-674.
However, Article 6, allowing selectmen to regulate and license short-term rentals, passed 776-722.
Article 21, which would establish a trust fund to pay for enforcement, failed with 773 voting no, 706 voting yes. Article 22, which asked to seed the trust fund with $50,000, failed 826 (no) to 655 (yes).
However, the noise ordinance (Article 23) passed overwhelmingly, 1,298-188. This new ordinance would address revelers as well as noisy vehicles and machinery.
“Next Tuesday we have a closed session with Peter Malia for legal advice,” said Holmes on Wednesday morning, referring to the town attorney.
Holmes told the Sun the selectmen will also have a regular public meeting Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. as well.
On Wednesday, Chairman David Weathers told the Sun, “(Conway Village Fire Chief) Steve Solomon, who chaired a short-term rental committee, made great progress with the committee.
“It was a good cross section of people, and nobody got everything they wanted but it was a good starting point,” said Weathers. “Now, I don’t know where it’s going to go.”
Committee member Greydon Turner, who is a Realtor, told selectmen he is available to provide input in his capacity as a real estate professional and member of the committee.
Asked if he thought the town would be under pressure to issue cease-and-desist orders to make the now illegal short-term rental operations stop, Weathers said he does not believe it is the case.
“I don’t think there is a rush,” said Weathers, adding, “I don’t think the town is going to issue a cease-and-desist order to every short-term rental operator in town. Someone said we should wait until we get a complaint on two, three or four and then issue cease-and-desist orders to the troublesome ones and see what actions they take. That would be your court case — we don’t have funds for 500 court cases, but if we used two, three or four of them.”
Solomon, who chaired last summer’s STR committee, told the Sun before the vote that “I think we will have a central case that will decide a majority of the lawsuit issues and we can also collect legal fees from people in violation, so if there are cease-and-desist orders and we have to go court, the town can recover some if not all of those fees.”
Asked about the passage of Article 6 and the failure of Article 2 and 3, Holmes said Wednesday, “selectmen can’t regulate what’s been determined to be illegal. Selectmen have been given permission to regulate but there’s nothing to regulate because now they are illegal.”
Holmes said he expects court battles to determine whether short-term renting is a permitted use in a residential zone. Holmes said that short-term rentals are almost exactly like a hotel/motel in that guests come, stay for a few days and leave.
“Nobody is claiming hotels and motels are residential use,” said Holmes.
Asked about possible legal costs of enforcing the ban, Holmes said he’s “not too concerned.” He said it will take some time before the town can start enforcement.
“It’s not like we are all of a sudden be in court next week,” said Holmes. “The wheels of justice move slowly and most of the time that’s a good thing. It allows for reason to come about.”
That said, Holmes said he doesn’t know what will happen next.
Asked about short-term rentals in the commercial zones, Holmes said there are a lot of those, but they are handled with the site plan review/certificate of occupancy process. Holmes said short-term rentals in the commercial zones would not be subject to the selectmen’s regulatory powers under Article 6.
Voters shot down Article 22 that called for spending up to $50,000 to help regulate the short-term rentals. Some of this money was to go to a company called Host Compliance that the town had been using to inventory short-term rentals due to the passage of Article 24 last year.
Had Article 22 passed, the town would have bought a higher suite of services that would have included a hotline for people to call to lodge complaints about short-term rentals.
Holmes Wednesday said that the town probably has over six more months under the existing Host Compliance contract.
“It just will allow us to identify where to mail stuff to and things like that,” said Holmes of the existing level of Host Compliance service.
Police Chief Chris Mattei said selectmen are to discuss the rollout and fine schedule of the noise ordinance at the selectmen’s meeting Tuesday. Mattei said loud pipes on motorcycles could be part of the discussion.
Holmes said the discussion with Mattei will be in public.
The Sun Wednesday asked White Mountain Board of Realtors president Paul Mayer what his board might do. He said they need to see what the town decides.
“The ball is in their court at this point,” he said.
Reporter Tom Eastman contributed to this article.
