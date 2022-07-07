OSSIPEE — A Conway teen was recently sentenced after failing to report abuse of a minor. His case is intertwined with Jackson teen Riley Hayes, who was accused of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Matthew Cormier, 19, of Conway was before Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius last week for a plea and sentencing hearing.
The Hayes and Cormier cases are apparently connected. Cormier’s crime and Hayes’ alleged crime took place on the same day and in Conway. Bail paperwork for Hayes and Cormier said the two teens cannot talk to each other. However, the victim in the Cormier case and the girl in the Hayes case have different initials. What’s more, the initials of the girl in the Cormier case appear in court documents in the Hayes case.
Cormier pleaded guilty June 30 to a misdemeanor charge of “person required to report.”
Ignatius read the charge aloud and said “You, Mr. Cormier, on Oct. 17, 2020, in Conway committed the crime of violating a requirement of reporting under RSA 169-C:29, and that you having reason to suspect that a child had been abused, knowingly failed to report that under RSA 169-C, to DCYF, or law enforcement, specifically that you failed to report to DCYF or law enforcement after viewing a live feed video of a female you knew to be under the age of 16 who was incapacitated, lying naked on a bed with vomit next to her.”
Ignatius sentenced Cormier to nine months in jail with all but 14 days suspended for two years. This means he was to serve 14 days starting June 30. He was also given a $1,240 fine which was also suspended for two years. He also had to write a letter of apology to the girl which he had already done at the time of his sentencing.
A charge of “non-consensual dissemination of private sex images” was conditionally dropped, which means it won’t be refiled as long as Cormier demonstrates good behavior for two years. The indictment on this charge was filed as a Class B felony carrying a possible sentence of up to seven years in prison.
“Understand that if there are issues during that two-year period, the state could go forward and bring that charge forward,” said Ignatius to Cormier.
The as-of-now dropped charge of dissemination of private sex images accused Cormier of sharing images of an identifiable female with her private areas exposed when he knew or should have known she didn’t consent to the image being shared.
The indictment for “falsifying physical evidence” was dropped completely as a result of the plea deal. The falsifying physical evidence charge had been he deleted a video of a nude minor to hamper a police investigation.
In many plea-and-sentencing hearings, the prosecutor will give an “offer of proof” to the judge that gives a summary of the events that led to the charges. However, in this case,
Cormier’s defense attorney James Cowles of Walker & Varney P.C of Wolfeboro, asked that the offer of proof be waived and it was.
Conway police charged then 18-year-old Hayes in February of 2021 with felonious sexual assault when the victim was “physically helpless.” In April of 2021, he was indicted on a “special felony” count of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
The date of Hayes’ alleged crimes is also Oct. 17, 2020, and the location is also listed as Conway.
Bail paperwork for Hayes and Cormier said that they are to have no contact with each other.
Now that Cormier’s case is adjudicated, he is no longer on bail. A provision of his sentence is that he is to have no contact with the girl.
Ignatius urged Cormier to be mindful of the “no contact” provision.
“You’ve grown up in a world where everybody texts, everything, everybody posts everything, and it just takes off and you want to be absolutely careful that you don’t start that and you don’t get caught up in it,” said Ignatius.
“So if somebody else is firing away and saying something about (the victim) and you weigh in on that and you’re gonna get yourself in trouble, so you just want to discipline yourself to have nothing to do with it. Do not take the bait.”
The initials of the girls in the Cormier and Hayes cases are different. In other words, Hayes is not accused of victimizing the same girl as Cormier.
The indictment is signed by Assistant County Attorney Keith Blair. The indictment says the special felony would yield a 10- to 20-year prison sentence and a $4,000 fine if Hayes, who pleaded not guilty, is convicted.
Hayes is being represented by Robin Melone of Wadleigh, Starr & Peters PLLC of Manchester and Leslie Gill of Gill & Sculimbrene PLLC of Nashua.
Jury selection for Hayes’ trial is scheduled for Aug. 29.
Starting Point has a 24/7/365 support line for victims of domestic and sexual violence and stalking, and for families and friends of victims. To speak with an advocate, call (800) 336-3795 or chatline on the web at resourceconnect.com/sp/chat. All calls are confidential.
