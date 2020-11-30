CONWAY — The town tax rate, which was set Monday morning, will be lower than last year’s despite selectmen declining at their last meeting to use “fund balance," according to Town Manager Tom Holmes.
The New Hampshire Department of Revenue set the number on Monday.
Holmes said he would announce it at today's selectmen's meeting so that selectmen will get to hear it first.
"It's good news," said Holmes.
Selectmen are set to meet today at 4 p.m. at the new town hall at 23 Main St. in Conway Village. The meeting will be accessible by Zoom and in person.
Conway Finance Director Kathy Golding said at the selectmen's previous meeting on Nov. 24 that last year, the board used $550,000 from fund balance to reduce the tax rate. But Holmes suggested that perhaps the selectmen should not do the same this year given that a rate reduction is already on the way and the town might need to save the fund balance in the wake of COVID-19 uncertainty.
The fund balance is money the town has raised and appropriated but not spent. But it is not cash in hand and includes tax liabilities owed the town but not necessarily collected.
“If you did that (took the same from the fund balance) this year, it would bring it from $4.53 (per $1,000 of assessed property value) down to $4.22,” said Golding of her estimates.
Last year’s tax rate was $5.02; the 2018 tax rate was $5.86.
The rate is based on several factors, including how much voters spend, how much non-tax revenue comes in, the value of property in the town, abatements and veterans' service credits, and use of fund balance.
At them "drive-thru" town meeting in May, voters saved the town about $1.4 million by rejecting, as recommended by selectmen and Holmes, eight town-sponsored capital reserve articles. Holmes had worried that town revenues would be weak due to COVID-19 and that the tax rate would spike if residents approved those articles.
The articles Holmes suggested defeating were: No. 9, $500,000 for infrastructure reconstruction; No. 10, $200,000 for highway equipment; No. 11, $160,000 for solid waste equipment; No. 12, $80,000 for landfill expansion; No. 13, $350,000 for maintenance of town buildings and facilities; No. 14, $95,000 for maintenance of facilities leased by the town; No. 16, $7,000 for recreation department vehicles; and No. 17, $70,000 for police vehicles.
The New Hampshire Department of Revenue sets towns' tax rates. The DRA set Conway's rate after the selectmen made their decision on the fund balance.
Holmes said that those capital reserve articles will be proposed again next April and at that point, fund balance money would come in handy.
“I’m concerned about building a war chest for next year in case revenues fall short from the state, in case we get a lot of payment applications from commercial businesses and so forth,” Holmes told the board at last Tuesday's meeting. “I thought I’d give you forewarning that we're concerned about next year."
Holmes said every $100,000 taken out of fund balance reduces the tax rate by 6 cents.
Selectmen voted 5-0 not to use any fund balance. Selectman Steve Porter added that the tax rate is down anyway and he didn’t think residents would fault selectmen for being conservative with the fund balance.
So far, said Holmes, COVID-19 has not affected tax collections in a meaningful way. The town collects taxes twice a year — once in the spring and once in the fall. The difference was less than 1 percent comparing the collections this spring to those of spring 2019.
Holmes was surprised by that.
Earlier in the meeting, Holmes had said the tax bills were going out late because of an issue with the North Conway Water Precinct. The town tries to get them out by Nov. 1. The bills are about a month behind schedule.
According to North Conway Water Precinct Superintendent Jason Gagnon, "The precinct's auditor was late completing their work this year. That work has since been completed, and the precinct submitted all required forms to the state immediately upon receipt of the auditor's work."
Town Clerk Louise Inkell said the fall 2020 tax bill, which is normally due in December, will now probably be due in January.
Holmes said he’s worked for the town for about 25 years and in that time the town has only once been responsible for getting bills out late, and they didn’t get mailed until Dec. 8 of that year.
Golding said the town is in “pretty good shape” when it comes to town revenues besides taxes. For instance, motor vehicle registrations have come in better than expected. A revenue sheet shows that the town received $2,088,804 for vehicle registrations in 2019. This year, revenues were projected to be $1.8 million. In fact, $1,949,894 came in as of Nov. 5.
Last year, the town collected just over $4.4 million in general fund revenue. As of Nov. 5, the town had collected $3,437,142, or 82 percent of the $4,150,458 that town staff predicted.
The town last Tuesday had yet to collect Rooms and Meals tax grants from the state but Gov. Chris Sununu has promised it will come. The town estimates it will receive around $517,000.
“We really thought we would have a bleak outlook on revenues this year, but we have come pretty close to what was originally budgeted for 2020,” said Golding.
