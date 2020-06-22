CONWAY — Selectmen will be discussing whether to open the basketball courts back up at their meeting scheduled for today (Tuesday).
The meeting is set to begin at 4 p.m. at Conway Town Hall. It will also be available by Zoom and Facebook Live. Item No. 9 is "Discussion of Davis Park Basketball Hoops."
On March 31, the board ordered the basketball hoops taken down and that the tennis nets not be raised in Davis Park until the coronavirus pandemic had subsided.
There are two basketball courts and three tennis courts at the park by the Saco River Bridge in Conway Village.
Following the advice of Conway Parks and Rec Director John Eastman, selectmen agreed that the nets and hoops had to be removed from Davis Park because sports enthusiasts apparently were not maintaining the recommended social distancing of 6 feet.
However, the tennis nets were put up on May 19.
Selectmen thought about also putting the basketball nets back up at that meeting but decided against it.
"You can't play basketball and keep 6 feet away (from each other)," said Chairman David Weathers.
However, some have been eager to get the basketball courts reopened for use.
Two weeks ago, when the Sun posted to Facebook a story about Conway Rec day camp opening June 29, a reader named Seth Baily commented: "Start by putting the hoops back up at Davis Park."
Baily told the Sun in an instant message that Davis Park is a small park but that it's a "big part of Conway in the summers" and he spent time there growing up.
"I'd like to see the hoops go back up sooner than later, and so do a lot of other members of the valley," he said.
