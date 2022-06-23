A car pulls out of the Conway transfer station on East Conway Road at 3 p.m. closing time on Thursday. Selectmen will test a plan this summer to close the station Sundays but extend hours to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Tuesdays. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
A car pulls out of the Conway transfer station on East Conway Road at 3 p.m. closing time on Thursday. Selectmen will test a plan this summer to close the station Sundays but extend hours to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Tuesdays. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
Town of Conway Transfer Station users are encouraged to put their food scraps in this tote by the trash windows. The waste will be used in composting. (COURTESY PHOTO)
voted to close the transfer station on Sundays for the next few months, while extending Tuesday and Saturday hours, starting after Independence Day. Currently, transfer station at 755 East Conway Road is open Tuesday-Saturday from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sundays 8 a.m-noon (users must be in the gate by 11:45 a.m.). The transfer station and recycing center serves residents of Albany, Conway and Eaton.
On June 7, Conway Public Works Director Andrew Smith had told selectmen his employees only get a half-day off per weekend and residents have said they want later hours in the afternoon.
The union contract calls for employees to have two consecutive days, including a weekend day off, but that has not been happening.
On Tuesday when selectmen made their decision, it was based on a recommendation from Town Manager Tom Holmes who after consulting with transfer station staff felt closing Sunday while staying open until 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays was the right move.
“So, you have all day Saturday to work in your yard and still have time to get to the transfer station,” said Holmes. “And you’d have a late night on Tuesday after the dump was closed for two days. So you’ll be able to get rid of whatever trash you accumulated. But it’s certainly not the only option.”
Smith said with this plan, the transfer station would be open the same number of hours. He said this could reduce some overtime used to keep the transfer station open Sundays. At previous meetings, Smith said if users linger late, that delays when employees can close the facility.
Selectman Steve Porter made the motion to make the recommended change to the hours through the end of October. The new hours are to start July 5, which is a Tuesday.
Smith said if the new hours don’t work out, they can be adjusted. “I’m sure we’ll get some comments,” said Smith.
In other transfer station news, a new program will let people dump food scraps into 60-gallon composting totes from a company called Agri-Cycle. In some cases, packaged food can be put directly in the totes.
The food scraps are used to compost and generate methane as a means of generating energy.
This would benefit the town by reducing the amount of waste that goes into the landfill, thus lengthening the life of it. “Every ton you don’t put in is another ton you’ll have (available) down the road,” said Smith said in a recent interview.
