CONWAY — Selectmen on Tuesday gave the nod to Fourth of July fireworks but said no to having entertainment
and food vendors. They also changed the Conway Village parade route to avoid the Main Street construction project.
Last year, selectmen canceled Independence Day festivities due to the pandemic.
According to Recreation Director John Eastman, a deposit they made to Atlas Fireworks $5,125 in 2020 can still be applied to the total cost of the show this year. The town could cancel up to 10 days before the show and then apply the deposit for next year.
When the deposit was made, the total cost of the fireworks show was about $10,000.
Eastman asked selectmen about entertainment in Schouler Park as vendors that generally provide the stage and lights were wondering what the town’s plan is.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau expressed optimism that the situation with COVID-19 would be improved by then and that safety rotocols could be posted if it was still an issue. He moved to hold the July 4th fireworks this year, and it was readily agreed to by the other selectmen, passing 5-0.
Thibodeau also made a motion to have entertainment. “People are penned up, they’re irritated, they’re aggravated, and they are looking for something to do,” he said.
Selectman John Colbath questioned how COVID protocols would be enforced in the park, saying, “I think it’s going to be a mess.”
Board chair David Weathers was concerned about having a large concentration of people gathered for the entertainment.
Eastman said that 7,000-8,000 people generally come to the park for July 4. He said the early acts, which start around 3 p.m., draw a few hundred people, but the numbers climb as the day goes on.
“By the time the main act goes on at 7 o’clock, there isn’t a blade of grass at Schouler Park,” said Eastman, adding that fireworks start around 9:30 p.m.
Saying “You can’t fix stupid,” Selectman Steve Porter said he didn’t want to put town staff and police at risk by holding the entertainment.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey questioned why the board would support having fireworks but not entertainment when the pyrotechnic show draws the most people.
Eastman said people have “more incentive” to gather for longer if there are food vendors and music at the park and that fireworks can be viewed from other places besides the park. “I can’t predict what’s going to happen, but I do know, if we offer food, people will gather sooner and for longer,” Eastman said.
“I still think you’re going to have quite a gathering with fireworks, but your window should be, in my opinion, smaller, as far as the the masses,” he added.
Eastman also said the stage and the lights cost $6,000 and he can’t cancel 10 days beforehand.
On New Year’s Eve, people watched from their cars and didn’t get in position to watch hours early, Eastman noted.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said that the crowd size at the fireworks show may depend on whether other area towns hold fireworks on the Fourth.
When a vote was taken on entertainment, Thibodeau voted yes, while the other selectmen voted no. They took another vote on food vendors based on a motion from Porter, and again the vote was 4-1 with Thibodeau in the minority.
In terms of the parade, it normally starts at Hillside Avenue and runs down Main Street in Conway Village, but this year the road will be torn up due to the Main Street project, said Holmes. So instead, the parade will go south down Route 153 to American Legion Post 46 on Tasker Hill Road.
Porter asked if there was any support for holding the parade in North Conway.
“We did not consider that because it’s kind of been a tradition that the fireworks are in North Conway and the parade is in Conway,” said Holmes.
Parking, traffic and safety in North Conway were also discussed as possible issues with having the parade there.
Selectmen voted 4-1 on on a motion by Weathers to use the parade route Holmes discussed. Porter was in the minority.
