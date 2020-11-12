CONWAY — Selectmen are mulling whether they should shut down Whitaker Homesite building bathrooms or leave the building open for skiers. As of now, there aren’t many options for those who need to go in North Conway.
Bathrooms have become a bigger issue in town since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the valley around March because the cleaning requirements have shut down facilities that would otherwise be open in North Conway Village such as the bathrooms at the New England Ski Museum.
Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen that the town had 15 porta-potties in Schouler Park this summer and Garland Waste Services of East Conway was contracted to clean them but it had trouble keeping up with the cleaning due to high demand from the increased numbers of visiting tourists due to the area's increased popularity of late.
On Tuesday, Holmes and Recreation Director John Eastman voiced safety concerns about opening the Whitaker Homesite building this winter.
“We're wondering if the board wants to continue with that practice or not,” said Holmes, “the alternative being closing the building up and putting out porta-potties, another expense.”
In past years, the building's restrooms were open for cross-country skiers using Whitaker Woods.The building is not open this time of year.
Portable toilets were pulled from Schouler Park and Whitaker Homesite at the end of October per usual procedure, Eastman told the Sun Thursday.
Eastman explained to selectmen Tuesday that the town partners with Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Foundation when it comes to Whitaker Woods. Ski Touring grooms the trails and runs a ticket booth out of the Whitaker Hou didn’t affect the town or Whitaker Woods much last winter because the state shut things down March 7, after Nordic skiing was basically over.
Ski Touring President Cort Hansen wanted to know what selectmen plan to do about the coming winter, said Eastman to selectmen.
Reached Thursday, Eastman said he spoke with Hansen since the selectmen's meeting and both agreed that the building should stay closed.
Hansen confirmed by email Thursday that cleaning the bathrooms would be cost prohibitive.
“We are looking into options for trail pass purchases for the skis season,” said Hansen. “Once we determine what we will be doing in that regard we will post the updated information on our web site.”
The foundation's website is mwvskitouring.org.
Conway residents and taxpayers as well as Albany residents can have free membership to the trails by obtaining a pass for $15 and $5 for renewals.
Daily memberships for adults (15 to 59) are $15.
The town used to have the Whitaker building bathrooms cleaned every two weeks but with COVID-19 it would have to be cleaned almost every day, said Eastman.
“I don't know if we could handle that expense,” said Eastman adding the building is open seven days a week when there is snow.
Selectman Steve Porter said the town needs to figure out what it would cost to clean the bathrooms every day. He doesn’t think that would be affordable.
“My first reaction would be let's keep it closed. For the time being,” said Porter.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau said he’d allow the bathrooms to be open so long as skiers or other “participants” pay for their upkeep. Furthermore, Thibodeau recommended the town hire a cleaning service rather than adding a staff member.
Eastman said he agrees with Porter and Thibodeau.
Thibodeau suggested Eastman go back and talk with the “participants” some more and then get back to the selectmen and Eastman agreed.
“I won't go into what the alternative is, but people who need to go to the bathroom or find a way to go to the bathroom,” said selectman John Colbath. “And that's not good enough.”
Selectmen are not scheduled to meet next week.
Meanwhile, in Schouler Park, the restrooms at the New England Ski Museum and North Conway Community Center have remained closed to the public.
The Gibson-Woodbury Foundation owns the ski museum building. Mark Butterfield, the foundation's executive director, spoke to the Sun Thursday afternoon.
He said state guidelines are that with COVID bathrooms need to be monitored and cleaned multiple times per day, which is impractical. The North Conway Community Center did the bathroom cleaning at the museum. The other issue, said Butterfield, is that the ski museum has hand blow dryers on the walls and they would have to be removed because they could blow virus in the air. He said the liability of keeping the bathrooms open is too great. The museum itself is open.
“It looks pretty grim; it doesn't look like we will be able to open till next spring, ” said Butterfield of COVID-19 situation and the ski museum bathrooms.
If the ski museum bathrooms were open in the summer and fall there would have been lines out the door, said Butterfield adding the whole reason he had the bathrooms built was to support local businesses and the community.
“There is nobody more than me wants them open,” said Butterfield who used to clean the bathrooms himself every day. “Under the totality of the circumstances it's just not possible.”
As for the NCCC, “Our bathrooms are closed to the public because we want to keep our program participants safe and limit indoor interactions to only folks in their own group, i.e,. adult pickleball, adult soccer, AA meetings, board meetings, etc.,” said Carrie Burkett, general manager of the community center.
