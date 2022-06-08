CONWAY— Selectmen are thinking about eliminating Sunday hours at the transfer station and extending hours on a different day. Right now, the transfer station at 755 East Conway Road is open Tuesday-Saturday 7 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m-noon, and users must be in the gate by 11:45 a.m. The station serves residents of Albany, Conway and Eaton.
Conway Public Works Director Andrew Smith told selectmen Tuesday that his employees only get a half-day off per weekend and residents have said they want later hours in the afternoon.
“So, one of the proposals I’ve discussed with the guys over there is if we rotated the open schedule from Sunday to Thursday, transfer station closed Friday and Saturday, all day,” said Smith.
“But Sunday goes to a full regular day, Monday, we’re open. And then on Thursday, we would stay open until, say, 5 o’clock, an extra couple hours.”
This would cut the transfer station’s open time by two hours but the crew would have Friday and Saturday off.
“That’s their one weekend a week and the two consecutive days, which is called for in the union contract,” said Smith, adding Friday is a slow day of the week but that might be because the transfer station is open all day Saturday.
Other plans were then discussed.
Selectman Steve Porter said the selectmen will “take heat” no matter what is decided. Porter said: “Shut it down on Sunday. That way they get a Sunday off and a Monday off. I know some people are going to squawk because they go Sunday.”
Porter said two hours could be added to Friday and Saturday.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau agreed with Porter because the transfer station has a short day on Sunday and is closed Monday.
“If you closed Sunday, you’re already closed on Monday and everybody is used to that,” said Thibodeau. “You’ve only got one four-hour day that’s going to require people changing their schedule, their attitude or whatever the case might be.”
Closing Sunday would reduce employee overtime to some degree depending on whether Thursday is a longer day. Smith suggested being open Sunday because vacationers would be going home that day and want to dump their trash.
Selectman Mary Carey Seavey said the transfer station is for residents. not tourists. She said the hours are tough right now because the transfer station closes so early. She thinks it should be open on weekends.
“I’d find closing on a Saturday, maybe to be an issue, or Sunday,” said Seavey.
Smith said he wasn’t looking for a decision during the meeting but wanted to bring it to the public’s and selectmen’s attention so people can think about it.
Chairman David Weathers said the public should consider that the employees are missing weekend time with their families.
Smith said in the past, transfer station crews rotated their personal schedules so one member could have full weekend off a time but he isn’t sure the the current employees do that.
Employees hit 40 hours at the end of the day Saturday. They have to work more overtime Sunday if users linger past close.
Some transfer station employees like overtime, said Colbath.
Town Manager Tom Holmes reiterated the town is looking for feedback.
“We could ask Tele-Talk what they think,” said Selectman John Colbath, and Seavey suggested the same.
To express your opinion to the town, email incoming town manager John Eastman at Jeastman@conwaynh.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.