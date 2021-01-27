CONWAY — Anyone interested in the topic of paid parking at recreation sites in North Conway may want to tune into next week’s selectmen’s meeting, the town manager said Tuesday.
The selectmen meet every Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the new town hall in Conway Village.
Selectmen voted to have paid parking next summer at the lots at Davis Park, the east side of First Bridge and Meeting House Road. The object is to deal with costs and trash caused by crowds of recreating visitors that inundated the valley last summer.
With the COVID pandemic still raging nationwied, the town is assuming there will be more of the same this year once the weather turns warm.
Residents and property owners would be exempt from fees. But the details have yet to be worked out, such as who might get a break. People from surrounding towns have been calling for selectmen to give them a pass as well.
Selectman Carl Thibodeau said Tuesday that based on comments published in response to the Sun’s Tele-Talk question on the topic, there are a lot of misconceptions out there.
“Just a suggestion that at some point in time, do we start making some concrete decisions on how this is going to work and what direction we’re going to go in?” asked Thibodeau, who said he hoped that would generate an article in the paper “explaining the rules and regulations and how it’s going to function.”
Town Manager Tom Holmes replied that such a discussion had already been already scheduled for their next meeting on Feb. 2.
Selectmen and Holmes discussed another hot topic — public restrooms in North Conway — earlier in the meeting.
The issue of bathrooms has come up frequently since the COVID-19 pandemic swept through the valley in March because the cleaning requirements shut down facilities such as those at the New England Ski Museum and North Conway Community Center. Typically those non-profits ask the town for money, and several made their case to the Municipal Budget Committee on Monday.
“At last night’s budget presentation by the non-profits, I pushed the community center a little on bathrooms,” reported Selectman John Colbath, who is the selectmen’s representative to the budget committee. “For the foreseeable future, those bathrooms are not going to be reopened. For all the reasons that we know.”
Holmes said town staff and Selectman Mary Carey Seavey have been exploring options. He said about a half-dozen locations have been looked at.
Town bathrooms could possibly be paid for by a grant from the Northern Border Regional Commission, which is a “federal-state partnership for economic and community development within the most distressed counties of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York,” according to its website, nbrc.gov. Selectmen also hope for financial or in-kind support from the business community.
Holmes said that before he presents his findings he needs to gather more information, such as getting actual cost estimates for each option.
“One involves not owning the facility; one involves building a facility from scratch, either above-ground or underground,” said Holmes. “And then the other locations that may or may not be approved.”
Seavey asked if the new bathrooms could be built this year, and Holmes said even if the town had the money today, it would have hard time finishing construction by the time the tourists arrive.
“For the short term, we are still looking at porta-potties — somewhere other than Schouler Park,” said Holmes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.