CONWAY — On Thursday, masks became optional for students and staff in the Conway School District, effective immediately, after the state Department of Health and Human Services updated its recommendations and no longer requires face masks in indoor public spaces. This includes schools in the Granite State.
The announcement came without warning to school officials but prompted fast action by local Superintendent Kevin Richard.
The Conway School Board had voted at its Feb. 14 meeting 7-0 to go mask optional as of March 18 for the Conway School District’s five schools (Kennett High, Kennett Middle, John H. Fuller Elementary, Pine Tree School and Conway Elementary).
However, following the new DHHS recommendation, Richard reached out to the board Thursday morning, and five members (Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Lentini, Barbara Lyons, Ryan Wallace and Jessica Whitelaw) agreed to follow the state’s lead. He did not hear back from Randy Davison and Joe Mosca.
Masks had been mandatory unless a student or staffer had a doctor’s note since September. Madison went mask optional June 4 until the end of the school year, while Kennett High allowed the senior class to go mask-free at its graduation and banquet in June.
New Hampshire, which once held the dubious distinction of the most cases per 100,000 residents, sat at only 42 per 100,000 residents Tuesday, according to The New York Times.
The board wanted to wait two weeks after the February school vacation to see if there might be a spike in COVID-19 cases. The two weeks following Christmas recess saw 108 cases the first week and 84 the second week, but numbers have steadily declined since then to just 10 last week.
The Bartlett School Board met Feb. 17 and voted 4-1 (Rob Clark, Scott Grant, Nancy Kelemen and Andrew Light in the majority and Emily Calderwood in the minority) to go mask optional at pre-K-8 Josiah Bartlett Elementary School when students return Feb. 28. The move came on the heels of the Madison School Board voting 5-0 on Feb. 15 to go mask-optional effective immediately.
While SAU 9 (the five Conway schools, Josiah Bartlett and the Jackson Grammar School) and SAU 13 (Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary and the K.A. Brett School in Tamworth) are on February vacation this week, most New Hampshire schools are on break next week.
Richard said the Jackson School Board will discuss the topic March 3 but “will continue their current protocols until that time.”
Per federal mandate, masks are still required on public transportation including school buses.
Richard said: “People who are severely immunocompromised should consider continuing to wear a face mask. In schools where masking is optional, disposable masks will be made available.”
Richard added: “There’s no playbook on this. We have to rely on the people who do this for a living, we need to trust the health officials and follow the science. COVID-19 is still in our community. We will continue to mitigate the risk of transmission using strategies including suggesting appropriate social distancing and promoting hygiene measures.”
In a release issued Thursday, Department of Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut said, “NHDOE will continue to work with schools and support them as they shift their policies to align with public health recommendations.”
Edelblut also sent out a “technical advisory” to schools across the state, saying, “Given the new public health guidance released today .... mask requirements in school policies are inconsistent with the Ed 306 rules. A mask requirement may violate the district’s obligation to maintain policies that ‘meet the instructional needs of each individual student,’ ‘promote a school environment that is conducive to learning,’ and that ‘meets the special physical health needs of students.’ Therefore ... schools should transition to adopt these new public health recommendations as quickly as possible.”
The first opportunity to go mask-optional in Conway will be at the Ham Arena on Saturday (6 p.m.) when Kennett High hosts Belmont-Gilford in the final regular-season hockey game before the playoffs.
“Face masks will be optional for our general school population in the Conway School District, including any remaining winter season indoor sporting events,” Neal Weaver, KHS athletic director said in an email Thursday. “This pertains to coaches, players, officials and spectators.”
He added: “Let’s continue to be smart and safe, while respecting each other’s decision whether to wear a face mask or not.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.