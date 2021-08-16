CONWAY — The Conway School Board voted 5-0 to approve the SAU 9 Re-Entry Plan on Thursday night during a special meeting held in the cafeteria at Kennett High School. The vote came on the heels of a 2-hour, 20-minute meeting of the SAU 9 Board in Loynd Auditorium. (see related story).
About 35 citizens attended the Conway board’s special meeting in the non-air-conditioned cafeteria, where one parent reported the temperature was over 90 degrees at 9 p.m.
Public comments were not permitted, but there was plenty of discussion among board members. One member, Randy Davison, walked out after his second attempt to amend the plan failed to garner support.
Chairman Joe Lentini, Dr. Michelle Capozzoli, Courtney Burke and Jess Whitelaw voted for the plan in person, while Ryan Wallace voted by Zoom. Board member Joe Mosca did not attend the meeting.
The plan uses a color chart for operating conditions under COVID-19. Green is “minimal indicators of concern. Limited or no restrictions on school operations.”
Yellow is ”some indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to follow modified protocols and procedures.”
Red is “multiple indicators trend at elevated levels moving school operations to strict protocols and procedures.”
Under green, masks will be optional. Under yellow, masking is based on current indicators and state and federal guidelines. Under red, masks will be required at all times.
Davison moved thaat masks be made optional during recess, outdoor classes and outdoor breaks regardless of the color chart.
“As a parent, as an educator and a board member I would like to see that happen,” he said.
Capozzoli, who teaches mathematics at the University of New Hampshire, said the university is “doing a very similar triage — red, yellow and green.
“We have to wear masks in the classroom and anytime that there's high traffic, so hallways, things like that,” she’s aid. “We don't have to mask up when we can social distance and we're outside."
Superintendent Kevin Richard explained that the re-entry plan does provide for optional masking outdoors when people can social distance, but when a school reaches the substantial (red) threshold, masks are required.
Wallace said he was “on board with no masks outside" and wondered if they should be limited to just the movement in hallways, with students removing masks in the classroom provided they could socially distance the necessary 3-6 feet.
“I think that would have to be optional because you are going to have parents who want their child to wear a mask,” said Davison.
“The only danger, Ryan, is the plan is pretty dynamic,” Richard said responding to Wallace’s suggestion. “Things change, and we respond to that and that gets to the mitigation piece.”
He added: “If you don't have masks even in the classroom, you can't ensure that 6 feet depending upon developmental grade level, all those different pieces and what the conditions are in the community and the positivity rate, it makes it really difficult to manage.”
Richard said the county is “unfortunately trending in the wrong direction” for COVID cases. “If you're trending in the right direction like we were in the spring, you can be less restrictive.”
Lentini said: “The whole idea of the plan was for it to be very dynamic. There wasn't like that hard line that you have X number of infections in the school that means we do this well and it can be mitigated by other factors. To create those hard lines is very difficult it takes flexibility away — that's why the plan is written the way it is.”
Davison said he wouldn’t vote for the plan if his motion to have masks optional outdoors under all circumstances wasn’t included.
“It says (in the plan) red, masks are required at all times,” he said, “so I am making a change to that.”
Davison’s motion failed 4-2 with he and Wallace in the minority.
“I would like to know why,” Davison asked of the vote.
“Randy, as Michelle said, there might be an occasion where they have to wear masks like when there's a cluster in a sport,” Whitelaw said. “And I would feel better knowing my child who plays sports is safe. I trust the administrators.”
“I disagree with this, I’m voting no,” Davison said. “This is ridiculous.”
Wallace made a motion to have masks optional in the classroom provided students can social distance.
“We're trying to create a mask breaks,” he said. “I think that those are great opportunities for us to allow them to take their mask off when they're sitting at a desk alone and authorizing the school administration to create those opportunities,” he said. “The same for the staff, you know the teacher can take their mask off for those moments as can the students.”
Some audience members clapped in support of Davison.
Davison then offered another motion to not require masks for recess only.
The motion again failed 4-2.
“I’m done here,” Davison said, “I’m walking out.”
“Shame on you,” one audience member told the rest of the board as she followed Davison out of the cafeteria.
