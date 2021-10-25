CONWAY — The Conway Parks and Recreation Department is bringing Halloween back indoors, and children can expect an evening of ghostly fun ion Wednesday from 6-8 p.m.
"I’m happy to say Halloween is back,” Assistant Rec Director Michael Lane said last week. “We’ll be celebrating in person in our building.”
“As far as I know, there are no restrictions this year,” Lane said. “We’ve not heard anything to the contrary from selectmen.”
Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rec staff celebrated in a drive-in style. Families pulled up to the back of the Conway Elementary School parking lot, and never had to leave their cars.
Five different “family-style” game stations were set up that could be played from the comfort of the vehicle.
“It was different last year, but it still gave everyone some semblance of Halloween,” Lane said.
“We even created a tool so children could get candy while social distancing without contact with another person. We used long tubes that we could drop candy into and reach the youngsters. The games were all touchless, too.”
Volunteers from the Conway Fire Department, Conway Police Department, Friends of Conway Rec and some summer camp counselors ran the stations.
With vaccines available, but with the pandemic still in play, things will continue to look slightly different this year for the rec department festivities, Lane said.
“What we’re doing is requiring reservations,” he explained. “Families can register online (tinyurl.com/2b9j53ra) for their own time slot. The building is going to be set up like a gauntlet with one-way traffic flow.”
Lane said family slots available every 15 minutes from 6-7:45 p.m.
“It’s just like making a dining reservation,” he said.
Families are in for an evening they won’t soon forget.
“We’ve got a lot of fun things planned,” Lane said, “We’ll have a haunted hallway that younger kids can skip if they want to. We’ll have trick-or-treating in seven different rooms, along with games and prizes in the Marshall Gym. Snacks will be provided to go, and at the end of the visit we’ll take family photos out on the front steps.”
Time slots are filling up.
“If you have trouble registering or have questions, please call us at the rec department at (603) 901-1139,” said Lane.
Lane said prizes will be awarded for the best costume, most original costume and the scariest costume. The party, which is only open to Albany and Conway residents, is recommended for kids up to sixth-grade students.
“We’re looking forward to bringing it back,” Lane said. “It should be a really fun event.”
Lane wasn't quite ready to divulge what he and fellow staff members might be wearing for costumes this year.
"We've got some great ideas," he said, adding, "People might be a little surprised."
