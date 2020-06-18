CONWAY — Less than two weeks after announcing it will offer summer camp, the Conway Parks and Recreation Department has had more than 110 youngsters register for camp and has hired its first COVID-19 screener to help keep them safe.
Conway Rec announced June 12 it has hired Conway resident Kelsey MacMillan as its first COVID-19 screener.
“Kelsey comes to us with a combination of skills in working with youth, in a camp setting and the medical field,” The Conway Rec Facebook page stated. “She worked as a counselor and assistant director for a day-camp in Massachusetts for five years, with additional years working in a YMCA child-care center.
“Kelsey works full-time at SOLO Wilderness Medicine School, where she gained her NREMT certification 10 years ago and has since become an instructor of first aid, CPR and wilderness medicine.
“Recently, she worked at Memorial Hospital in the COVID-19 tent and helped with patient triage. Kelsey has additional training in youth mental health first aid and infectious disease readiness.”
“Kelsey will do a great job,” Lane said. “She’s filling a position we felt we needed. We want everyone to feel safe, and still be able to give the kids a great camp experience.”
Camp is scheduled to run June 29 to Aug. 14. Parents can sign up children through opening day.
The camp is open to kids ages 6-14 from from Conway and Albany.
Online registration began June 3.
Lane said Conway Rec plans to hold a “virtual open house” for parents and campers on Thursday, June 25, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
“We’re also going to be offering tours of the facility by appointment in the time leading up to camp for new campers who may be nervous about camp,” he said.
Anyone interested in a tour can call (603) 901-1139.
Gov. Chris Sununu called summer day camps for children “essential,” when he unveiled his Reopening 2.0 recommendations for camps on May 31.
“It isn’t just the fun and games and the enjoyment of going out in the summer and going to a day camp. For some of these organizations, they might be providing the only meal of the day for those kids,” said Sununu, adding that the camps’ opening would also allow parents to go back to work.
Last summer, 275 children registered for Conway Rec’s eight-week program offering arts and crafts, games, sports, special activities and weekly trips. The cost for the full summer program is $309. Scholarships are available. To learn more, call Lynore Wagner at (603) 901-1139.
To register for summer camp, go to the Conway Rec. website at tinyurl.com/yazb8hvy.
The camp will run from 9 a.m-4 p.m. Early drop-off will be available at 8 a.m. and late pickup up to 5 p.m.
This is the second summer that Conway Rec is hosting camp at its new location at Kennett Middle School. Previously, it was housed in the Conway Community Building in Center Conway.
Although the governor gave the green light for day camps to open June 22, Lane said it seemed wiser to push opening day back a week. “We have a lot of things we need to get in place, and with staff training, it just made sense for us to start on June 29.”
The Governor’s Economic Re-Opening Task Force came up with a seven-page document that covers nine different categories of guidance, including pickup and drop-off, social distancing, transportation, snack time and cleaning procedures. The full list is available at tinyurl.com/y7wxxyow.
Under social-distancing guidelines, it says: “Day camps should attempt to divide staff and children into small groups of ideally no more than 10 people total.”
Lane said campers will get colored bracelets placing them in a small group of 10 campers with counselors for the duration of camp. “The groups will rotate from activity to activity,” he said. “That way, we can make sure there is no cross-contamination. We want the campers to feel safe, stay healthy and be given a summer experience.”
Lane said no field trips are planned off the site, but there are many trails to hike on the property as well as access to the Swift River.
“We’re going to try to stay outdoors as much as possible,” he said. “We are in the process of adding more tents to provide shaded areas. We’ll have extra hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations. Every night, the building will be cleaned.”
Campers are asked to bring their own lunches, snacks, water bottles, swimsuit and towel, sunscreen and dry socks every day.
“Each camper will be provided with a locker that is only theirs for the entire summer to again help with sanitation,” explained Lane. “While we do not anticipate running any large group activities, we still plan to run many of the special and themes days campers have come accustomed to in the past. We will post these activities on our website and our weekly newsletter throughout the summer.”
