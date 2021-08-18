CONWAY — It was a banner summer for the Conway Parks and Recreation Department, which wrapped up eight weeks of camp on Aug. 13 with camper visits that totaled 5,851, a record, said Assistant Rec Director Mike Lane.
“We tried to make it as normal a summer for us, and if it was normal for us, then it would be normal for the kids,” Todd Gallagher, teen center coordinator for Parks and Rec, said last Friday. “I think we had an incredible summer.”
The previous record for camper visits was 4,480, set in 2015.
“We surpassed that mark with two weeks to go,” Lane said.
According to Lane, 227 kids between the ages of 6-13 registered for the five-day-a-week camp. Last year, there were only 147 campers.
“We had a lot of new sign-ups this year,” Lane said, “a lot of new kids in the area.
"With numbers like we’ve never seen before, I’ve got to give a ton of credit to our staff and counselors," he said. "They were the ones who helped pull off a full array of games and activities."
Joining REc Director John Eastman, Lane and Gallagher on the full-time staff were Programmer Rob Moody and Administrative Assistant Lynore Wagner.
Counselors were Braeden Bailey, Zach Bradley, Kyle Gold, Kaylee McLellan, Grace Murphy, Mackenzie Murphy, Reilley Murphy, Courtney O’Keefe, Justin Olsen, Julia Quinn, Rachel Samia, Becca Schiller, Danielle Solomon and Tristan Witz.
With camper visits through the roof, one of the things Eastman and company were most proud of was that not one child came down with COVID during camp.
Eastman said all of the full-time staff and 15 counselors were vaccinated against the virus prior to the start of camp on June 21.
Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic in full sway, masks were mandatory at all times, health screenings were done on-site and campers were placed in “pods” (staying with the same group) to keep everyone safe. This year, masks are not required.
But, Lane, said, “we kept a lot of the safeguards from last summer in place. We did the pods with kids again (ranging from groups of 10-20 children) but returned to a lot of our normal activities as well.”
“Campers may choose to but are not required to wear a mask/face covering,” Conway Rec’s 10-page camp guide states. “Masks/face coverings are the responsibility of the campers to provide. Staff is given the option to wear a mask/face coverings.”
“We (masked up) last year to make it work,” Gallagher said. “This year, we had two kids who wore masks all summer.”
“We chose as a staff to leave this as a parent’s choice,” Lane added. “The parents were awesome. They were upfront and honest, keeping their kids home when they didn’t feel well.”
Field trips last summer were essentially limited to around Conway Village but this summer, campers went on 22 trips, including to Story Land, FunTown USA in Maine, the Cog Railway, Aquaboggan Water Park in Maine, Hilltop Fun Center in Somersworth and a trip to see the N.H. Fisher Cats play baseball in Manchester.
“Four days a week we did trips,” Lane explained. “We’d send three or four pods off per day, it worked well.”
July presented a hurdle because it rained all but four days of camp that month, meaning they spent more times indoors than originally planned.
“We never could have done that at the old building (in Center Conway, now razed),” Lane said. “Certainly, given COVID, there’s no way. We were able to spread out here.
Conway selectmen and Town Manager Tom Holmes have been staunch supporters of the program. On Aug. 12, the hottest day of the summer, Selectman Carl Thibodeau and wife Cindy brought ice cream sandwiches for all of the campers to enjoy during the end-of-camp cookout. Selectman John Colbath ran the condiment station. Holmes and Selectmen Mary Carey-Seavey and David Weathers also attended.
Lane's highlight of the summer was simply having the kids' smiling faces around. Another, he said, was the return to field trips. "We were able to give kids some experiences that they might now otherwise get. The reaction to kids riding on the Cog Railway up Mount Washington or on the Conway Scenic Railroad was priceless.”
Lane said Conway Rec was recognized six times this summer on the National Parks’ Instagram.
“It’s a cool thing to be recognized nationally,” he said. “That’s just one more thing that made it such a rewarding summer for all of us.”
