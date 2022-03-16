CONWAY — The Conway Public Library recently purchased with grant funds a “privacy pod” that will be used by small groups.
The PoppinPod Kolo 2 features a motion-activated light and fans and tempered safety glass on front and back.
The pod is designed to dampen the sound of conversations for a quiet, more productive work environment.
While the library has a variety of meeting spaces, there was a lack of space for small groups to meet in private without using the Ham Community Room.
This piece of furniture will help the library improve its ability to accommodate a variety of groups and instantly creates a new room in the building.
The pod will be used for such things as telehealth medicine, podcasting and job interviews. Members of the public can reserve a time and day to use the pod through the library website, conwaypubliclibrary.org.
The purchase of the pod was supported by grant funds from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and the National Library of Medicine.
Conway Public Library Director David Smolen said, “We thank New Hampshire Charitable Foundation and the National Library of Medicine for their support of this project. Libraries are evolving institutions and the purchase of the pod will help provide telehealth services to the community. The pod is available for any use and we encourage members of the public to stop by and check it out.”
Founded in 1900, the mission of the Conway Public Library is to create an environment that promotes lifelong learning and community engagement.
To meet that end the library collects and provides access to materials in print and digital form that meets the intellectual and cultural needs of the community.
The address of the library is 15 Greenwood Avenue in Conway Village.
Library hours are Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
