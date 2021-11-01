CONWAY — Police say a suspected shoplifter led police on a chase through North Conway on Saturday, ending with the man being Tased, police said.
According to Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott, who issued a press release about the incident, Scott R. Huot, 42, of Berlin was charged with willful concealment, disobeying an officer, reckless conduct, reckless operation and resisting arrest.
The story of Huot’s arrest, begins at 1:05 p.m., Conway police officers were dispatched to Walmart for a report of a shoplifter who was attempting to flee from an asset protection associate, said Scott.
When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect, who was driving a black Chevrolet Silverado with Massachusetts plates had left heading north on the North-South Road.
Officers saw the truck in Home Depot’s parking lot and attempted to pull it over, but the driver “failed to stop,” said Kelley-Scott.
“Officers then pursued the vehicle at a rate of approximately 15 mph over the posted speed limit north on Route 16,” said Kelley-Scott.
“Officers deployed spike strips in the area the Route 16 and Seavey Street intersection in order to stop the vehicle; however, the operator avoided the spike strips and continued down Seavey Street.
This pursuit continued onto the North-South Road, into the parking lot of the North Conway post office where the operator then drove over a concrete and grass median between the post office and an accounting office building nearly missing the front end of a police cruiser.
“The suspect then continued down Grove Street and onto Grove Street extension, where the suspect vehicle came to a stop.
“The suspect, who was alone in the vehicle, then exited the vehicle on foot, and a foot pursuit was initiated. The suspect refused to comply with officers’ commands leading to a taser deployment.”
Huot was then taken into custody without further incident, said Kelley-Scott, adding he was booked at Conway Police station and released on personal recognizance bail.
Huot’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 7 at 9:30 a.m. in the Conway District Court.
