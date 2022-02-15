CONWAY — Residents and second homeowners may now purchase $5 annual parking stickers at town hall.
Last year, the sticker was free. This year, it will cost $5 each.
The parking program for several popular recreation sites in town will be enforced starting the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend (June 18) and will end on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend (Sept. 4).
Stickers must be affixed to the bottom of the passengers’ side of the windshield. Owners of motorcycles without windshields can put them in any visible location.
Last spring was the first year the board instituted parking fees at Conway Lake and three public canoe put-in spots: First Bridge in North Conway, Davis Park in Conway and the Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road behind the Conway Police Station.
Residents of Conway and Albany, and second homeowners of those towns, were allowed to park there with a sticker, but others had to pay up to $20 per day with a $3 per hour at Smith-Eastman. Violators were fined $100.
Stickers were also required to park at Conway Lake's parking lot and will be once again.
Selectmen made a unanimous decision to charge residents $5 a year at their Jan. 25 meeting.
Town Manager Tom Holmes said last year that while the town took in about $52,300, the expenses to set up the program were nearly $21,800 and payroll was about $32,600, for a total outlay of $54,400, leaving a negative balance of $2,100. Some of the startup costs include an $8,000 kiosk, cones, signs and vests. The weather was also a challenge last year.
Asked where revenue from the parking program would be going, Holmes said, "Increased trash pickup, because of the increased visitation to our (recreation) sites over time. Due to the number of times we have to pick up trash, we had to go full seven days a week. (Also) increased numbers of porta-potties."
Holmes said some people wrongly thought that they would have to buy a sticker every time they wanted to go to the town beach but in fact, the $5 sticker covers the whole season.
"Last year, people wanted stickers for six, eight vehicles," said Holmes. "We know they're not taking all eight of the vehicles to the beach, but they (the stickers) were free. So again, if we have a small stipend charge to it, they may think twice about the number of stickers they are asking for."
Selectman Carl Thibodeau said the $5 sticker fees also will allow the town to hire extra staff at the town clerk's office, where the stickers will be sold five days per week. Last year, stickers were available at town hall only two days a week and there were long lines.
Town Clerk Louise Inkell said Tuesday at 11:55 a.m. nine stickers were issued.
