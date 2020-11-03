CONWAY — Selectmen are considering a request from Carroll County Broadband to ask voters next year if they want the town to form a communications district that would seek to enhance access to high-speed internet.
Carroll County Broadband is a local group that formed about 18 months ago and has representation from all 19 Carroll County communities.
In mid-October, Carroll County Broadband Co-Chairman Rick Hiland sent an email asking selectmen if they would support putting an article on the town meeting warrant "to begin the process of forming a 'Communications District' for the purpose of bringing high-speed, affordable broadband to every premise in Carroll County."
The county has about 48,000 residents and about 38,000 premises.
Hiland asked for a response by Nov. 18.
The process would take two years. The first town meeting votes would be for the planning committee and the following year, towns would vote on proposed bylaws, Matt Plache of Carroll County Broadband told the Sun last week.
Plache, of Wolfeboro, said three main benefits of having a communications district are it makes it easier to apply for grants; it can issue bonds; and a countywide district is more attractive to internet companies than individual towns.
He said the district could issue tax-free municipal bonds. Bond holders would not have to pay taxes on profits or interest on such bonds. The interest on the bonds would be paid from the revenue from the broadband and it wouldn't cost town cost taxpayers anything.
"It would make the process a lot faster," said Plache.
Conway Selectmen John Colbath and Mary Carey Seavey also sit on the broadband committee.
At the Oct. 13 selectmen's meeting, Colbath said the proposed warrant article question about the communications district was developed at a Carroll County Broadband meeting in Wolfeboro on Oct. 5.
Colbath noted that because Carroll County Broadband wasn't a "recognized communications district," it was ineligible to apply for $15 million of the $50 million in federal coronavirus relief that the Gov. Chris Sununu set aside for improving internet connectivity.
At the Oct. 27 selectmen's Tuesday, Colbath recapped the Wolfeboro meeting.
He said after much discussion and input from state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and state Rep. Jerry Knirk (D-Freedom) it was decided that Carroll County Broadband "needed to create itself as a communication district," said Colbath.
Colbath said over about two years, the existing committee would disband and reform itself as a district, if the towns agreed. Some areas of Carroll County have decent broadband and other areas don't have any. This is particularly problematic during the COVID-19 pandemic when many students have to learn remotely.
Seavey said the new committee would probably consist of Carroll County Broadband's same members.
Colbath suggested the selectmen take some time to think about it. Chairman David Weathers said that was "agreeable," and the board moved on.
Bradley told the Sun Thursday another reason Carroll County Broadband didn't qualify for relief money was that the money had to be spent by Dec. 15 so the state can do the accounting to justify it to the federal government.
"Carroll County Broadband was not in a shovel-ready position," Bradley said Oct. 29, adding that if he is re-elected Tuesday, he plans to file legislation to ensure that communities who seek funding for broadband don't have to work against such tight timelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.