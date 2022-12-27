CONWAY — The Conway School Board voted unanimously at its last meeting to pay the upfront costs for anyone seeking to become a school bus driver in Conway.

“The bus driver shortage is a nationwide issue, and it’s no different here in Conway,” Jim Hill, SAU 9 director of administrative services, said at the Dec. 12 meeting.

