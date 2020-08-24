CONWAY — A Conway man who shot video of his own arrest — which involved being Tased and pepper sprayed near Story Land in Glen in June — failed to appear for a recent court date, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest
Chris Spinney, 35, of Conway was pulled over by Bartlett Police Cpl. Justin Washburn while Spinney was his way to work as a cook at a local restaurant on June 6 for having an outdated inspection sticker on the windshield of the Ford Taurus he was driving. Spinney's young son and girlfriend were also in the car.
According to police, Washburn asked Spinney for his license and registration and warned that failure to comply would result in being charged with disobeying a police officer. Spinney refused, and Washburn told him he was under arrest.
Bartlett Police Chief Christopher Keaton said Spinney resisted, and Washburn Tased him. When Spinney reportedly continued to resist, he was pepper-sprayed by Jackson Police Officer Martin Bourque, whom Washburn had radioed for backup.
Spinney was charged with disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, driving after suspension or possession of license required and uninspected motor vehicle.
Spinney and his girlfriend, Heather Perry, 41, of Conway video-recorded the arrest. Keaton filed a motion in circuit court to compel Spinney and Perry to produce the video, which Keaton said might contain "evidence" of Spinney's violations.
Spinney was due to appear in court on Aug. 18 for a status hearing. But when he failed to show up, Circuit Judge Charles Greenhalgh issued an electronic bench warrant, setting bail at $2,500 because of "defendant's repeated failure to appear."
Keaton said Spinney was bailed and released later in the week.
In letters and court documents, Spinney has presented himself as an "American National and "New Hampshire State citizen." As such, he says that police have power over people only if they don’t dispute it.
On July 21, he filed a motion to dismiss.
"Now Comes Christopher James Spinney, a living breathing man, where the flesh lives and the blood flows, presenting as counsel In Law for alleged defendant in error by special appearance and not submitting to the Court's jurisdiction, hereby moves this Court to strike/dismiss the "complaint" filed by officer JUSTIN WASHBURN for lack of ratification of commencement, no corpus delecti, no plaintiff and lack of personam jurisdiction," wrote Spinney in part.
Keaton filed an objection July 28, asking the judge to deny the motion to dismiss and schedule the matter for trial.
"Mr. Spinney in his motion advises the court that he is not bound to the laws of the State of New Hampshire as he has not entered into an explicit or implied contact to abide by the laws of the State of New Hampshire and that he is able to travel on the ways of the State of New Hampshire freely and unencumbered in any way by the state," said Keaton.
"Mr. Spinney takes bits and pieces from case law he asserts in his motion to use to his benefit but leaves out sections that show the case law does not apply in this case."
In July, Keaton asked Greenhalgh to force Spinney to turn over the video. Greenhalgh said that could violate Spinney's Fifth Amendment rights, which shields people from self-incrimination. But the judge did say Keaton could apply for a search warrant.
"Mr. Spinney has no obligation to provide testimony that would tend to incriminate himself, including video testimony, which could potentially place him at the scene or indicate that he did commit some sort of violation or crime," said Greenhalgh.
"At the same time, if he intends to use these videos in his own defense, he is going to have to provide them to the state prior to their use at trial."
Spinney didn't attend the hearing about the video.
