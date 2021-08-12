CONWAY — Fourteen months after an arrest in which he was Tased and pepper sprayed, a local man who was subsequently arrested for skipping out on several court hearings, pleaded guilty this week to several charges and apologized to the police, the court and his family for his “rude” and “delusional” behavior.
It all began on June 6, 2020, when Christopher Spinney, 36, of Conway was pulled over by Cpl. Justin Washburn of the Bartlett police for the outdated inspection sticker on the Ford Taurus he was driving.
According to the police report, when Washburn asked Spinney for his license and registration, Spinney refused and Washburn told him he was under arrest. Spinney resisted arrest and was Tased and pepper sprayed by officers. Spinney's young son and significant other, Heather Perry, were in the car.
Almost exactly a year later, Spinney skipped his court date and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest. Spinney was located in Berlin on July 13 and has sat in jail since then.
Spinney previously took the position that as an American national, local laws didn’t apply to him. However, after spending nearly a month in jail, Spinney told the court Tuesday he was mistaken.
In a lengthy prepared statement, he said he had been "delusional."
He said he realized that he risked losing his family over those beliefs. He also apologized to the police and the court.
“My gross, irrational disrespect for authority has caused not only me, but more so, those whom I love so much hurt, pain, heartache, anxiety, stress and suffering,” said Spinney.
“To my love, my mom, my dad, my son — I'm truly sorry that you've had to pay the price in your hearts and lives for the selfish sins of my ego and pride. Knowing that my actions have caused this is torturous, gut-wrenching and truly a pain deep within my being that I never felt before," Spinney said, reading from his statement.
Perry sat silently in the gallery, and he periodically looked back at her.
Judge Charles Greenhalgh helped craft Spinney's sentence for the resisting arrest charge because police and his public defender hadn’t come to an agreement.
The sentence was for a year in jail with all but 90 days suspended, and with 29 days of pretrial confinement. So, Spinney would be serving 61 more days. On top of that, Spinney must perform 31 days of community service in lieu of paying a $310 fine and must undergo a mental health evaluation.
Spinney agreed to the judge's terms.
Bartlett Police Chief Chris Keaton suggested that Spinney get a three-day furlough from Sept. 1-3 he could see his boy off to the first day of school.
The judge’s proposed sentence was lighter than what Keaton recommended and heavier than public defender Laurel Kandianis' recommendation.
Keaton had asked for 12 months in jail with half suspended and credit for time served. Kandianis asked for 12 months with all but 47 days suspended, 27 days of pretrial confinement credit and two days used in lieu of paying a fine.
Greenhalgh accepted Spinney’s apology.
"I appreciate all the thought you put into your apology statement and the statement you write — I can tell from the emotions you expressed — this, perhaps, has been a difficult road for you. And I'm glad that you've had the opportunity to think it through and to put (your thoughts) on paper and the willingness to read them on the record," the judge said.
During the plea and sentencing hearing, Keaton said had Spinney cooperated on the day he was arrested, he would have been given hand summonses and his significant other could have continued driving the car.
"Mr. Spinney decided to not cooperate with the officer and escalated that encounter from a simple motor vehicle to an actual physical arrest that was rather violent," said Keaton.
"He placed the officers in danger that day; they were stopped on the side of Route 16 in front of Story Land, and a very small area away from the travel lane with constant traffic driving by in both directions while they're physically removing him from the vehicle. Your honor, any one of them could have been pushed or tripped and fallen into oncoming traffic," Keaton said.
Kandianis said Spinney has changed since he was arrested in Berlin. She said he's trying to be a good father.
"He wrongly believed that he was above the system, he has been doing some hard reckoning while behind bars, and he realizes now that he was completely wrong in the way that he thought about himself, and he has learned his lessons the hard way," Kandianis.
Kandianis said the couple chose not to let their young son, Chris Jr., see Spinney while he was in jail because they didn’t want the boy to have memories of seeing his father in orange jail garb.
Other charges Bartlett filed were resolved this way:
Spinney pleaded guilty to disobeying an officer and was given a $620 fine suspended for one year pending good behavior.
He pleaded guilty to driving an uninspected vehicle and was given a $64 fine that was suspended for a year pending good behavior.
The driving after revocation or suspension charge was placed on file without finding for one year pending good behavior; a charge of driving without a valid license was placed on file without finding for six months; and a charge of breach of bail conditions was placed on file without finding for one year.
Despite those charges, Keaton told the judge that Bartlett police weren't "holding any grudges" against Spinney.
