CONWAY — Town officials are asking for help in identifying Conway’s oldest living resident so they can present him or her with the Boston Post Cane.
In January of 2017, Flossie Blake, then 107 and a resident at Mineral Springs, received the cane from Selectmen John Colbath and Mary Carey Seavey, then Town Manager Earl Sires and Ken Rancourt, head of the historical society. Blake died in 2019.
In the past few weeks, selectmen discussed starting the tradition back up. Town Manager Tom Holmes said he learned that the Conway Historical Society has the cane.
“We called Ken Rancourt at the historical society and he said, ‘We got it right here,’” said Holmes, noting that the recipient doesn’t hold onto the cane but it goes back to the historical society after a photo op.
Holmes said he’d defer to selectmen about who gets the cane next. People from Conway who reside at Carroll County’s nursing home, which is in Ossipee, are eligible.
On Feb. 22, Colbath moved to have Holmes get in touch with the historical society about restarting the cane tradition. The motion passed 5-0.
Holmes mentioned people can decline the honor and the town shouldn’t “shove it down people’s throats.”
Seavey said people she has presented it to have enjoyed the recognition. “When I’ve done it, the people really, really liked it,” she said.
The concept of the cane is credited to Edwin A. Grozier, who in 1909 published the Boston Post. That August, Grozier forwarded a gold-headed ebony cane to 431 towns with the request that they be presented with the compliments of the Boston Post to the oldest male citizen. Upon his death, the cane would be handed down to the next oldest citizen.
Despite the presentation, however, the cane would belong to the town and not the person who received it. Women became eligible in 1930.
If anyone has a current nominee in mind, they are asked to call the town at (603) 447-3811, Ext. 210, or email tholmes@conwaynh.org or Executive Secretary Krista Day at kday@conwaynh.org.
