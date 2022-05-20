CONWAY — A report outlining the scope of work that needs to be done to fix the Conway Public Library, after an accused drunk driver smashed into it in March, is expected to be completed at the end of the month, according to a statement the trustees released on Thursday.
Harold Hill Jr., 32, was charged with negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated with serious injury in connection with a March 31 crash in which he drove his pickup into the Conway Public Library, seriously damaging the facade. His passenger, Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway died April 1 as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash.
At their April 19 meeting, the Conway Public Library trustees established a building subcommittee to provide guidance on the project. The subcommittee met on April 27 and decided that a condition assessment report would be produced. The purpose of the report is to determine the “scope of work” that will be an important part of the request for proposal document that will be used to hire a contractor to repair the library.
Engineering firms Barba+Wheelock of Portland, Maine, and Lincoln Haney Engineering of Brunswick, Maine, have been hired to assist the committee with the report. Engineers from those firms visited the library on May 9 and also “examined the brownstone columns being stored off site.”
“The report is expected to be delivered to the trustees by the end of the month,” said Conway Public Library Director David Smolen.
“Recommendations in the report will include whether or not to reuse portions of the brownstone that were damaged.”
He said the trustees are continuing to work closely with the rest of the town government and their insurance carrier, NH Primex, on getting the repairs done.
Approximately $11,000 in payments to vendors for services rendered have already been approved.
Chair of the trustees board Julie Laracy said: “We are happy with the progress we have been making on the repair to the façade. We thank the community for their support and we promise to keep everyone up to date as developments warrant.”
