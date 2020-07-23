CONWAY — Conway Lake Beach was reopened Thursday after being closed Tuesday because of higher than acceptable levels of E. coli bacteria.
The beach was posted Tuesday afternoon with a yellow advisory notice stating that “high levels of bacteria have been detected in the water” and that the water is “currently not suitable for wading or swimming” as exposure to the water may cause vomiting, diarrhea or fever.
The water was tested by the New Hampshire Department Environmental Services and the results were given to Conway Recreation Director John Eastman Tuesday afternoon who posted the beach.
Amanda McQuade with New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services Beach Program told the Sun Wednesday that Conway beach had “slightly elevated” E. coli levels, which comes from fecal matter from animals like geese or people.
She was testing the water Wednesday and said the results would come out today.
McQuade said this can happen after rain and hot days. She said rain tends to wash fecal matter from ducks into the lake. Hot days, when lots of people go to the beach, also drives up the level of bacteria.
Eastman announced Thursday the beach is back open.
“Conway Lake was retested yesterday and the levels of bacteria have gone way down. “The Lake is back open and the signs are being taken down.”
For more information, go to des.nh.gov.
