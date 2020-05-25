CONWAY — Conway Elementary School is one of five schools in New Hampshire and five in Vermont to receive a Children’s Literacy Foundation $25,000 Year of the Book grant for the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s definitely exciting for us,” Conway Elementary Principal Jason Robert said last Tuesday, just hours after the recipients were announced.
“This is something we’ll be looking forward to throughout the next school year. This grant is all about connecting students in rural areas to high-quality literature. This is a big win for us.”
The Children’s Literacy Foundation is based in Waterbury Center, Vt.
According to clifonline.org, each sponsored school receives:
• $25,000 worth of literacy programming and books.
• A wide variety of literacy-related programs that will take place during the school year, and several other forms of support.
• Ten new, high-quality children’s books for each student to keep and to select from hundreds of titles.
• CLiF support in arranging logistics, integrating low-cost literacy programs into the school year, networking with past and present school coordinators, and accessing additional CLiF resources.
The program targets schools with a high percentage of students scoring below proficient in literacy assessments and a high percentage receiving free/reduced lunch.
In addition, the Conway Public Library also will receive $1,000 worth of books.
David Smolen, executive director of the library, serves on Conway Elementary’s literary committee, the principal said. Robert said Smolen and Meredith Scott, program director for CLiF, “are going to be able to put out a wide array of books for our school and the town.”
Other Granite State schools getting the grant are Belmont Elementary School in Belmont; Smyth Road Elementary School in Manchester; Milton Elementary School in Milton; and Seabrook Elementary School in Seabrook.
Vermont recipients are J.J. Flynn Elementary School in Burlington; Chelsea Public School in Chelsea; Currier Memorial School in Danby; Clarendon Elementary School in North Clarendon; and the Windsor School in West Windsor.
Robert said the grant has been on his radar for more than a year. He applied for it in January with reading specialist Alicia Hill and library media specialist Meghan Murphy writing letters of support.
“This is going to bring a lot of great connections and access for us next year,” Robert said, adding, “I can’t say enough about Meredith. It will be great working with her.”
In addition to each student receiving 10 books, selected schools get to host visits from the more than 68 authors, illustrators and storytellers with whom CLiF works; options for writing, songwriting or cartooning workshops; free family literacy events; and special programming like field trips and visiting artists.
April is traditionally “Read Across the World” month, and Conway Ele has welcomed authors into the school in the past to talk about their work and passion for reading. Andrew Clements of West Baldwin, Maine, wrote the award-winning book “Frindle,” and spoke and fielded questions for about 50 minutes during an all-school assembly with the Cougars in 2019.
This year, “we were looking forward to having Eric Pinder from Berlin join us at the end of March, but unfortunately with remote learning (due to the COVID-19 pandemic), that wasn’t able to happen,” Robert said.
Pinder’s book, “The Perfect Pillow,” received the award for outstanding work in Children’s Literature from the New Hampshire Writers’ Project in 2019.
CLiF is a non-profit whose mission is to nurture a love of reading and writing among low-income, at-risk and rural children up to age 12 throughout New Hampshire and Vermont. Since 1998, it has supported and inspired more than 250,000 young readers and writers through its literacy program grants and has given away more than $7 million in new, high-quality children’s books.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.