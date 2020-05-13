CONWAY — Selectmen last Tuesday voted to have town staff create a permit to regulate outdoor dining in town.
Outdoor seating is scheduled to go into effect at restaurants statewide on Monday, May 18, as part of the governor’s “Stay at Home 2.0” reopening plan.
Conway Parks and Recreation Director John Eastman was tasked with creating the permit.
Eastman told the Sun he posted it to the parks and rec website (conwaynh.myrec.com) at 12:45 p.m. last Friday, May 9.
As of Wednesday, Eastman said he had received about 15-16 inquiries, though he said some people downloaded the form without calling him first.
As of about 2:30 p.m., three permits had been signed for Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub and Merlino’s Steakhouse in North Conway and Tuckerman Brewing Co. in Conway Village. A fourth permit was being reviewed.
Asked whether they are starting food service, a person who answered the phone at Tuckerman’s said they plan to move the tasting room outside.
Eastman said some owners inquiring about the permit were concerned about the windy weather. One worried that the local clientele might not be large enough to make opening worthwhile.
The permit is valid through Columbus Day (Oct. 12 this year) or the end of the governor’s state of emergency proclamation, whichever comes first.
Restaurants that already offered outdoor dining before the COVID-19 pandemic don’t need to seek a permit, Town Manager Tom Holmes said, and the permit would be issued at no cost to the applicant. Restaurants denied a permit may appeal to selectmen.
Eastman said restaurants that want to have dining in their parking lots would need the permit.
The permit asks for such information as the location of the dining site, contact information of the organizer and whether there will be a temporary structure or tent.
The restaurant’s existing restrooms may be used as long as they are accessible. If not, a toilet and hand-washing station must be set up for every 15 individuals served. If more than 15 people are to be served, then two toilets and two hand-washing stations are required.
If the outdoor dining is to take place on public property, the applicant needs to take out a $1 million certification of insurance.
If the dining will be on private property not owned by the applicant, the owner is also required to sign off on it. The form has two pages of instructions and two pages to fill out. “It’s quite easy,” said Eastman.
The completed application can’t be emailed and must be returned to Conway Parks and Recreation Department at 176 Main St., Building, C-5, in Conway. Applicants are asked to make arrangements for drop-off by calling (603) 901-1139.
After issuing his emergency order restricting food and beverage sales to “carry-out, delivery, curbside pickup and drive-through only” on March 27, Gov. Chris Sununu modified the order May 1 to allow restaurants to reopen with outdoor seating (with some restrictions, such as social distancing).
According to the state food service guidance, restaurants can “expand outside wherever an outdoor area can be set up safely, such as parking spaces close to entrances, sidewalks, existing patios, lawn areas.”
In addition, tables must be limited to no more than six guests per table and spaced so servers can stand 6 feet away (social distancing) while taking orders.
“Reservations or call-ahead seating is required to ... prevent groups of guests waiting for tables,” the guidance continues.
“Establishments may use a text alert system to alert guests of available seating, an intercom system for guests waiting in their vehicles, or only one member of the party being allowed to wait in the waiting area for their table to be ready.”
