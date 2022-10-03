CONWAY — In a brief filed with the New Hampshire Supreme Court, lawyers for the town of Conway in its case against short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick recently rebutted Kudrick's interpretation of STR guests "living as a household"
Town of Conway v. Scott Kudrick resulted from a 2021 vote that saw residents reject a proposal by selectmen to allow non-owner-occupied STRs anywhere that single-family homes are permitted in town.
Selectmen followed up by filing for a declaratory judgment against Kudrick, who owns multiple STRs in town.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius sided with Kudrick in January. Selectmen appealed that decision to the high court, where it currently rests.
Oral arguments from both sides are scheduled for Nov. 15, starting at 1 p.m. Each side gets 15 minutes. An opinion/order could be issued in two to six months.
Conway will be represented by Russell Hilliard of Upton & Hatfield PLC and Jason Dennis of Hastings Law. Siding with the town are the New Hampshire Municipal Association, represented by their counsel Stephen Buckley, and the New Hampshire Planners Association, represented by Timothy Corwin.
Kudrick is being represented by Matthew Johnson of Devine Millimet and Nathan Fennessy of PretiFlaherty. Also on Kudrick's side will be Danielle Andrews Long and Timothy Twardowski, both of of Robinson+Cole of Boston, representing the New Hampshire Association of Realtors.
Ignatius ruled that STRs fit within the Conway ordinance's definition of residential/dwelling unit "and thus need not be owner occupied in residential districts."
According to Conway's ordinance, a residential dwelling unit is "complete and independent living for one or more persons living as a household, including provisions for living sleeping, eating, cooking and sanitation."
Kudrick's attorneys ask the high court to decide "whether the trial court correctly decided that the defendant-appellee’s short-term rental properties meet the definition of a residential/dwelling unit as defined in the Conway Zoning Ordinance."
Kudrick's attorneys say the owner occupation requirement applies only to "transient" lodging properties lacking kitchens. Kudrick's properties have kitchens.
Ignatius and Kudrick say "living as a household" means the occupants are merely using the home for residential activities.
"The common usage of the phrase 'living as a household' taken as a whole, means the state of living in a social unit or group of people together in the same dwelling place," said Ignatius.
The town's attorneys and those from the planners association argue that "residential/dwelling unit" along with "living as a household" mean the occupants plan to live there permanently. The town's lawyers reiterated this point in their Sept. 28 reply brief.
"The trial court arrives at a definition of 'living as a household' by defining the words 'living' and 'household,' however, the definition is applied so elastically as to render the phrase as a whole superfluous, meaningless, and inconsistent with the common usage of the language," said the town's attorneys.
"Kudrick’s definition of 'household' as 'the presence of one or more individuals in the same physical location,' Appellee’s Brief... is further removed from the common understanding and usage of the phrase and cannot be the operable definition. Under Kudrick’s definition, all guests within the same hotel room at the same time would, even if ever so briefly, belong to the same household."
Meanwhile the U.S. Census Bureau defines a household as a "usual place of residence." The town supports that definition.
"In the case of those renting Kudrick’s STRs, this can be exemplified by the thought experiment of posing two similar, but importantly different, questions to each STR guest: 1) Are you alive? 2) Where do you live?" said the town attorneys.
The town's reply brief asks that Ignatius' decision be reversed.
This is the second Conway STR case to reach oral arguments. Earlier this month, the Supreme Court heard "Christopher Andrews and Kelly Andrews v. Kearsarge Lighting Precinct."
That case concerned a KLP ordinance requiring owner occupancy in the Conway's Kearsarge Lighting Precinct and over how the precinct adjudicated the Andrews' case. In that case, Ignatius ruled with the precinct.
Several of the justices seemed to look askance at the precinct's owner occupation requirement and wondered it is too vague to enforce."The ordinance is written to say: “All residential properties that offer sleeping accommodations to transient or permanent guests shall be owner occupied and operated."
Chief Justice Gordon MacDonald said of the ordinance, “I don’t understand how just the phrase ‘transient or permanent guest’ does not render this provision ambiguous,”
To watch the arguments in Conway v. Kudrick on or after Nov. 15, go to tinyurl.com/27ns6esu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.