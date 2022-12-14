CONWAY — The Conway School Board voted unanimously not to pursue a joint management agreement on Monday night, paving the way for tuition contract negotiations to begin with the sending districts.
Board member Joe Mosca, who served on a high school tuition study committee, said the committee met on Dec. 1 and there was not a great deal of interest in pursuing a JMA.
A JMA is a contract where the towns involved decide to operate a school jointly. Conway would lease Kennett High under a JMA but retain ownership while governance would be shared among the participants.
If all eight towns had agreed to a JMA, a separate SAU (SAU 302) would be formed, as mandated by the state Department of Education. A JMA board with 16 members (two from each town) would handle operation issues such as heating, as well as curriculum, contact negotiations, hiring and student discipline.
“We were all pretty much in agreement that a JMA isn’t going to work,” Mosca said, “so I make a motion to cease any further discussion about a JMA.”
“I will gladly second that motion,” colleague Randy Davison said. He later added: “I’m glad that a co-op and this JMA are out of the picture. No district was going towards those.”
The board approved the motion 6-0 (board member Mike DiGregorio was absent).
Mosca and Davison are the representatives who will be meeting with officials from Albany and Eaton to explore a new tuition agreement for elementary school students.
Albany and Eaton must notify the Conway School Board by next June about their plans for elementary school education, but the deadline is actually sooner for those school boards, which have to bring a warrant article to their annual school meetings in March.
According to SAU 9 Superintendent Kevin Richard, the 20-year tuition agreement for the high school is set to expire June 30, 2027, but it may terminate “at the end of such minimum term if either party gives the other, at any time prior to the expiration of the 17th fiscal school year ending June 30 of such minimum term, written notice of such termination.”
Basically, by 2024, towns must decide whether to continue with the tuition agreement, which goes year-to-year after 2027.
Albany and Eaton are a year ahead on the tuition agreement for K-6 education, which means they must decide next June whether to continue with it.
“We’re looking to move forward with discussion on new tuition agreements with Albany and Eaton,” Mosca said. “The elementary contract is up soon, and we need to do something.
Tim Sorgi, Albany School Board chair, was on hand Monday night. He, Davison and Mosca hope to discuss contracts before this week is over.
“We’re going to ask Tim to give us his proposal, what changes he would like to see,” Mosca said.
The current formula for operating expenses is based 35 percent on equalized property valuation and 65 percent on the number of students (average daily membership). Capital costs are based 100 percent on equalized valuation for the eight-town high school.
Richard spoke about the process.
“At some point in these negotiations going forward, one of the pieces is the other seven towns meeting to discuss high school and middle school (contracts). The Conway School Board should probably have a negotiation session in preparation for negotiating with all the different boards,” he said.
“You need to figure out if you’re going to negotiate with each board individually, what changes are you interested in making and then communicate that out,” Richard said. “I would say have your first meeting, then schedule a work session for negotiations.”
Mosca said: “We want everything to be pretty much the same for everybody. They don’t necessarily have to be 20 contracts again but we have to start moving in that direction.”
Davison said the state “has maximum requirements” for negotiating parties. “We’ll probably be looking at what we can and can’t do as a board with the surrounding towns,” he said.
“We look forward to working with the towns that have consistently been stepping up to the plate and wanting to get their business done in a timely manner so that their students can get educated within our facilities,” Davison added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.