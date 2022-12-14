Conway School Board - Joe Mosca kills the JMA

Conway School Board member Joe Mosca made the motion Monday night that Conway not to pursue a joint management agreement with the sending towns. His colleagues agreed passing the motion unanimously, which now paves the way for tuition contract negotiations with the other towns. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Conway School Board voted unanimously not to pursue a joint management agreement on Monday night, paving the way for tuition contract negotiations to begin with the sending districts.

Board member Joe Mosca, who served on a high school tuition study committee, said the committee met on Dec. 1 and there was not a great deal of interest in pursuing a JMA.

