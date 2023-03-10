PINKHAM NOTCH — Unlike last year, when conditions were marginal at best, organizers say things are looking favorable for the Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation’s Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon, set for March 18 with a start at Great Glen Trails before progressing onto other events on Mount Washington.
“We’ve got so much snow here with over 2 feet the past two weeks, so with more snow in the forecast for Tuesday, we’re looking good for the Inferno,” said Lisa McCoy of Great Glen Trails, which is hosting the opening legs of the five-part race.
Sponsored by Burgeon Outdoor and held as a fundraiser for the avalanche center, the race starts with a 10k fat bike race, followed by a 10k freestyle cross country race. Racers then snowshoe up the Mt. Washington Auto Road and follow Connie’s Way over to the Tuckerman Ravine.
“The location of the ski leg will be determined at race day,” said McCoy, said McCoy, noting that those decisions are made by race officials in conjunction with lead U.S. Forest Service Snow Ranger Jeff Fogemie of the Mount Washington Avalanche Center.
Some years, the ski leg is held in the ravine; while in low snow years or in high avalanche conditions, the race has been held from the Hermit Lake shelter down the Sherburne Trail.
McCoy said this is the third year the event has started at Great Glen.
Registration is Friday, March 17, from 4-7 p.m. at Ledge Brewing in Intervale. Registration also will be held 7 a.m. on race day at Great Glen, before the race at 8 a.m. An awards party starts at 3 p.m. at Ledge Brewing with awards presented at 5 p.m. Weather makeup day is March 19.
In its pre-Great Glen days, the race was held in the lower parts of the valley. “Having the race start at Great Glen Trails and having the first two legs here makes it better from the logistics standpoint and it all happens here at the base and on Mount Washington,” said McCoy.
In November 2022, Jake Risch, head of Friends of Tuckerman Ravine said that non-profit and White Mountain Avalanche Education Foundation had merged to form Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation.
Both groups have been critical to the success of the Avalanche Center, bestowing decades of support Risch said the creation of this combined entity will enhance the ability for a non-profit pillar of the Avalanche Center to contribute financial support to avalanche forecasting and search-and-rescue programs, as well.
Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation’s mission is to enhance and expand avalanche education opportunities, advocate for responsible and sustainable backcountry recreation in New Hampshire’s unique alpine ecosystems and expand the reach of U.S. Forest Service avalanche forecasts and messages.
