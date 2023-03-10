03-20-21_Inferno_

Marisa Wilich let out a cheer and raised her ski poles as she hiked her way to Tuckerman's Ravine for the 2021 Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon on March 20, 2021. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

PINKHAM NOTCH — Unlike last year, when conditions were marginal at best, organizers say things are looking favorable for the Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation’s Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon, set for March 18 with a start at Great Glen Trails before progressing onto other events on Mount Washington.

“We’ve got so much snow here with over 2 feet the past two weeks, so with more snow in the forecast for Tuesday, we’re looking good for the Inferno,” said Lisa McCoy of Great Glen Trails, which is hosting the opening legs of the five-part race.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.