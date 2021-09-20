JACKSON — What’s your vision for the Jackson Grammar School?
School officials want to knot. They are working on a strategic plan through 2026 and hope citizens will be involved in the process by sharing their hopes and perhaps even concerns about the K-6 school known as “the little school with the big heart.”
The Jackson School Board has two community listening sessions planned for under the Whitney Center tent.
The first is tonight from 6-8 p.m.
“Help us set our vision, mission, values and the portrait of a Jackson learner,” the board shared on Jackson E-News last Wednesday.
The strategic plan presentation will take place Oct. 30, from 9-11 a.m.
At both listening sessions, snacks and drinks will be provided, and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.
“The town of Jackson has enjoyed its own school, serving its own young people and their families, for over 100 years,” school officials state on the E-News while explaining the need for a strategic plan.
“The voters of Jackson have again and again shown their support for our school and all it stands for. This has included an addition in 1980, as well as many renovations and improvements as the town has grown and educational requirements have been added. Much of this has been accomplished by the thoughtful efforts of the school board and townspeople who endeavor to make the school even better. And it has all happened in the absence of any formal strategic plan.”
They add: “A worthwhile strategic plan is at least two things. It must by necessity be a mirror of the plan's framework put forth by the school district in which we operate. Rules and regulations, shared and common goals, all combined with educational expectations are embedded in the SAU 9 plan and are available for all to see.
"The other aspect of the plan is unique to us and our people. What about our school makes JGS ours alone, and how do we both maintain our uniqueness while also keeping up with the urgency of changes that are increasingly prevalent in our fast-paced world?” they ask.
Jackson School Board members and school staff encourage citizens to participate in the process.
“The results of these sessions will add ideas and substance to what will become our working guiding document for the next five years," the officials said.
The strategic plan will focus on five different areas, similar to the SAU 9 strategic plan: personnel, student growth and achievement, technology, community involvement and facilities.
“In each instance (SAU 9’s goal), and thus our goal, is to be the best school(s) we can possibly be; and our decisions moving forward will make the most of our myriad resources while also serving up new, inspirational and challenging ideas which preserve the best of the old while engaging in the best of what’s new,” officials wrote.
“It is an opportunity for us all to climb higher to the metaphorical peaks of our students’ scholastic future. What are your hopes and dreams for our school?”
For more information, call Jackson School Board Chair Jerry Dougherty at (603) 520-6943.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.