CONWAY — The MWV Cooperative District Planning Board took two votes last week, first voting unanimously not to go forward with the formation of a cooperative school district. Following that vote, the committee then unanimously voted to dissolve.
“We all came to the same conclusion, no to a cooperative school district,” Mark Hounsell of Conway, who served as chair of the 24-member committee, said by phone on Thursday. “There was no dissension.”
The planning board have met monthly since September after eight towns from SAU 9 and SAU 13 — Albany, Bartlett, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth — voted at their 2021 annual school district meetings to explore forming a cooperative school district planning committee.
Representing Albany were Tim Sorgi, Daniel Bianchino and Anne Merrow; for Bartlett — Scott Grant, Gene Chandler and Bob King; Conway — Joe Lentini, Hounsell and Randy Davison; Eaton — Chris Kennedy and Sue Wiley; Jackson — Jerry Dougherty, Darlene Ference and Genn Anzaldi; Freedom — Jake Stephan, Joel Rhymer and Sarah Groleau; Madison — Mike Brooks, Steve Bartlett and Sarah Dimartine; and Tamworth — Jack Waldron, Kent Hemingway and Dexter Harding.
Superintendent Kevin Richard and Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill represented SAU 9, while Superintendent Michael Whaland and Michael Wade, lead accountant, represented SAU 13.
“I’m very pleased with the job the committee did,” Hounsell said. “Everyone worked hard and they all contributed. After all of the meetings and doing our homework, it changed my mind. I went into this thinking a co-op was the way to go. Some were unsure. I don’t think anyone was initially opposed to the co-op.”
The board first met Sept. 23 in the Professional Development Center in Conway Village and met six times.
According to RSA 195:1, a cooperative school district is “a district composed of two or more school districts of the state associated together under the provisions of this chapter and may include either the elementary schools, the secondary schools or both.”
The group met regularly with attorney Matt Upton of Drummond Woodsome of Portland, Maine, who gave a presentation to the group on cooperatives along with guidance for creating one.
Upton posed questions to the board on how it might like to see funding take place, offering three possible paths: “all costs can be allocated based upon the ratio of the equalized value of each preexisting district bears to that of the entire cooperative district (100 percent equalized valuation); or one-half of the costs allocated based upon equalized valuation and one half based upon average daily membership (ADM) for the preceding year; or some other formula recommended by the cooperative school board and approved by the New Hampshire Department of Education and the cooperative school district voters.”
One of the first things Upton suggested the board tackle was what it wanted to achieve, whether it be a K-12 cooperative or some variation of that and how to handle governance and capital maintenance.
Upton said this was “a somewhat unique” situation as most cooperatives start when a school is being built. He recommended the stakeholders get a copy of the Merrimack Valley School Cooperative District.
“There were two people very instrumental in this process,” Hounsell said. “First was Matt Upton. He did a tremendous job as a resource and helped us get to the answer to our questions.
“The second person who was a big help was Jerry Dougherty of Jackson. I was very impressed with the work he did. He did a lot of research, and it was pretty hard to refute what he was saying. One of the things that would be difficult is the logistics of forming a cooperative school board and how voting would take place in each of the towns.”
The towns were asked to answer the following questions: Who would ow nthe building? What would the makeup of the school board look like? What formula would be best to appropriate funding? How would capital costs be distributed?
“Each meeting kept the focus on the question at hand while exploring other school organizational structures including an understanding of joint management agreements, area agreements and tuition contracts,” said Richard in his report of the MWV Cooperative Planning Committee.
Last Wednesday, the committee met again with Upton.
“After substantial discussion, the question was moved through a motion, ‘Should the committee go forward with the formation of a cooperative school district,’” Richard said. “With a unanimous vote, each town voted not to pursue a cooperative school district.”
He added: “Even though the committee did not move forward with a cooperative school district arrangement, each town strongly recommended the formation of another committee to investigate alternative options of school organizations.”
“We talked about a joint maintenance agreement, but that wasn’t really our task,” said Hounsell. “I think the next round of talks may be about a joint maintenance agreement. We answered the task we were given. That will be up to the school boards to decide what they want to do, and it may be a JMA.”
According to Richard, the 20-year tuition agreement for Kennett High School went into effect July 1, 2007, and is set to expire June 30, 2027, but it may terminate “at the end of such minimum term if either party gives the other, at any time prior to the expiration of the 17th fiscal school year ending June 30 of such minimum term, written notice of such termination.”
Basically, by 2024, towns must decide whether to continue with the tuition agreement, which goes on to a year-to-year basis after 2027.
Richard said it makes sense to start examining the choice now because “if you decide to form a cooperative district, whether it’s K-12, whether it’s K-6 or (early childhood) through 6, or for the middle school ... there is a process districts would have to go through from a planning standpoint and notification standpoint to your constituents at your town meetings.”
Twenty-one years ago, an eight-town cooperative failed, with Jackson the first to vote it down.
With one town opting out, the whole proposal essentially died.
“One thing that came out of all of our meetings,” Hounsell said, “is the absolute inequity in how we fund schools. It’s not right for Albany to be affected the way they are because most of the town is in the national forest. For Bartlett, which sends fewer students to Kennett (High School) than Tamworth, it shouldn’t have to pay more than its fair share to do so.”
He added: “The state makes $20 million off rooms and meals tax in Conway. It rapes and pillages us and then takes that money elsewhere. That in my book is called a shakedown.”
