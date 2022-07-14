CONWAY — An outspoken member of the Conway School Board’s school closure committee has changed his mind about which of the town’s three elementary schools should be closed due to declining enrollment and increasing budgets.
Bill Marvel, who originally felt Pine Tree School in Center Conway should be shuttered, now says it makes more sense to close John H. Fuller Elementary in North Conway.
Conway Elementary is off the table for closure due to its location in Conway Village on the campus of the school district's professional development center and Kennett Middle School.
The committee, which has met four times, voted 3-1-1 on June 2 to close a school.
Members comprise Michelle Capozzoli, Joe Mosca and Jessica Whitelaw of the school board; budget committee members Frank Jost and Marvel; Superintendent Kevin Richard, Assistant Superintendent Kadie Wilson and SAU 9 Director of Administrative Services Jim Hill; and principals Aimee Frechette of Pine Tree and Rick Biche of Kennett Middle.
Only the school board and budget committee representatives are voting members.
Jost, Marvel and Mosca, the committee chair, were in agreement to close a school while Capozzoli abstained and Whitelaw was opposed.
Richard shared his thoughts on closing a school in a phone interview Tuesday.
“I think any decision should be tied to what happens with the tuition contracts,” he said. The 20-year contract’s opt-in or opt-out clause with the sending towns is set for June 2023 for the elementary schools and June 2024 for the high school.
“I will tell you as the superintendent, if you get a point where you want to decrease a budget to a certain threshold (up to $500,000), the only way to do it is to consolidate a school,” Richard said.
Marvel and Jost originally named Pine Tree as the one to close, while Mosca said it should be John Fuller. But now Marvel is siding with Mosca.
"My choice of Pine Tree was preliminary,” Marvel said Wednesday. “We never got down to a deep discussion, and the limitations on Pine Tree’s water and septic systems might hamper a later expansion. The traffic problem at the Mill Street intersection also struck me as more significant than at John Fuller.”
He added: “In thinking out what might happen decades from now, it occurred to me that John Fuller would be what most people today would consider ancient. Add to that the greater number of students who would be affected by the relocation of Pine Tree, and John Fuller seems a better choice. It’s also almost certainly worth considerably more in terms of real estate value, and the sale of school property would add significantly to the savings of closing a school.”
Pine Tree opened in 1990, while John Fuller and Conway Elementary both opened in 1957.
Closing a school would save the district up to $1.2 million to start, and the savings would increase annually, according to district officials.
On June 2, Jost had said, “I’m 51-49 in favor of (closing) Pine Tree. I think you could make arguments for both. I would lean in the direction of Pine Tree because of its lack of infrastructure (town water and sewer).”
Jost said Thursday by phone he still favors closing Pine Tree.
“I’ve heard from a number of people who say John Fuller would be more valuable if we sold it,” he said. “I think that’s kind of backwards thinking. I think it would be more beneficial to hold onto John Fuller because of that value and potential for future growth if we need it.”
But he added: “I think politically it might be easier to (close) John Fuller because of its shrinking (enrollment) base.”
Jost sees “limitations” with the Pine Tree property.
“We have data over the last 20 years showing a quarter of our student population has declined,” he said, adding, “The Mount Washington Valley is still an attractive place for people to go, but an equal amount of people are leaving."
Projected enrollments for the 2022-23 school year, based on numbers from last October are 198 students at Conway Elementary, 174 students at John Fuller, 227 students at Pine Tree and 230 students at Kennett Middle School.
If reconfigured into two K-5 elementary schools along with a 6-8 middle school for 2022-23, K-5 would have two schools each with 240 students. For 2025-26, K-5 would have 211 students.
Conway Elementary is the largest of the three at 41,603 square feet. John H. Fuller is 41,127 square feet and Pine Tree is 40,321 square feet.
“It just amazes me that Pine Tree is the smallest school (in terms of physical size), but it has the most number of classrooms being utilized,” Mosca said April 19.
Pine Tree sits on 15.36 acres. John Fuller is on 10.76 acres. Conway El is on 9.72 acres from the front of the building to the back of the baseball fields to the Brown Church.
In terms of paved parking spaces, Conway El has 171 spots that are shared with SAU 9, Kennett Middle School and Conway Rec. John Fuller has 81 spots with 49 in the main lot and 32 in the former SAU 9 lot. Pine Tree has 61 total spaces.
Under utilities, Conway El and John Fuller both have had HVAC upgrades and their gas boilers are less than 5 years old.
Pine Tree currently lacks Phase 3 power and town water/sewer. Its sprinkler system with a diesel-operated motor is located in a pit. Its gas boiler is less than 5 years old.
As for annual heating fuel costs, Conway El spent $32,963 last year; John Fuller, $26,984 ;and Pine Tree, $23,674.
At its June 27 meeting, the board had voted 6-1 to bring a non-binding warrant article to the voters next April, asking whether they support closing an elementary school. The board said it would tinker with the exact wording of the question in the months ahead.
