MADISON — A representative from Alvin J. Coleman & Sons went before the Madison Planning Board on Dec. 21 to explain that the company is working to allay abutters’ fears that an access road going to their cottages may cave in due to Coleman’s adjacent mine. At the board’s request, he went on a site visit with board members and property owners.
For the past few months, Ledge Pond Road property owners have complained that the road to their summer camps has been eroded by an aggregates mine. Second-home owners Don Burnham, Stephen Lyons and Rick Ryan say the mine is not only threatening their access but also public access to conservation land next to Ledge Pond that New Hampshire Fish and Game stocks with trout.
Burnham told the Sun there are five camps, including one belonging to the Coleman family, that would be cut off if the road falls into the mine.
Ledge Pond Road, which is owned by Coleman, begins at Route 16 across from and just south of the White Mountain Stove Shop, and goes through Coleman’s property adjacent to the mine and its steep bank.
Burnham has been complaining for years. Last summer, Lyons took his concern to the planning board. In September, Lyons explained that when he bought his camp in the summer of 2020, the edge of the road was about 15 feet from the road but through erosion the distance had been basically cut in half.
“I can take two giant steps and I’m at the mine,” said Lyons.
After a Dec. 1 meeting with Coleman Vice President Curtis Coleman, the planning board scheduled a site visit for Dec. 21. Visiting the mine were planners Marc Ohlson, Charlie Allen, David Cribbie, Paul Marks and alternate Phillip LaRoche. Burham, Lyons and Coleman also attended.
The group started at the bottom of the mine, then walked up Ledge Pond Road to look at the road itself.
“The road is perfectly safe,” Coleman pointed out. “There’s no safety issue with the stability of that road. That’s just fiction if that’s what people are saying.”
He said the mine is being dug according to plans filed with the town and state and once they are done, the mine will be reclaimed. A portion of the mine near the road is being reclaimed now, and that will involve sloping the clifflike walls of the mine and then seeding them with vegetation, Coleman said.
He said he hopes to get a section at the end opposite Route 16 done over the winter if the weather is mild. The other end could be reclaimed in a matter of years as that section is still being excavated.
Technically, they don’t have to reclaim any of the pit until they are done excavating, but they are reclaiming the section they are done with early.
“We are doing this to try to be a good neighbor,” said Coleman.
As the group walked along the road, Coleman said at some point in the future a portion of the road could be relocated farther away from the edge of the mine. Coleman said he already put some gravel down on the road “to try and be a good neighbor.”
“It’s only going to get better from now on,” Coleman told Burnham, adding they should see some improvements in about a month.
Lyons said he was glad to see the reclamation beginning. He added that he was concerned about a narrow section opposite Route 16.
“I saw a big change from last year to this spring, that was my only concern,” said Lyons, adding that Coleman said it would be OK. “I don’t know anything about mining and stuff so I’ll take you at your word. … If we lose as much soil this year as we did last year, the road may not be passable.”
Cribbie suggested that GPS spikes could be added to the top of the mine to monitor for erosion and Coleman said that would be easy to do.
Burnham was nonplussed by the site visit. He said the reclaimation happening this winter won’t be happening to the section he is most concerned about.
“My opinion of the planning board meeting yesterday is it went as I had expected,” Burnham wrote in an email sent Dec. 22, “other than Mr. Coleman indicated they are not done excavating but have begun some minor reclamation at the far end of the pit.”
Planners are expected to talk about their site visit Jan. 5 to see if the mine meets the plan.
