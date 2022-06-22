CONWAY — Not only is the Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School staying in its current location at the Technology Village but it’s likely that location will become its permanent home.
After a year of legal wrangling over broken promises and bad behavior between the school and Mount Washington Valley Council, which owns half of the Technology Village building and 80 surrounding acres, the matter was settled Monday after one day of mediation.
Though neither side would reveal the details of the settlement, sources told the Sun the school basically got everything it wanted. That includes the right to purchase indoor classroom space, owned by Granite State College, and vacant land known as Lot 5, owned by the council. The school uses Lot 5 for outdoor classrooms and a playground for its 170 K-8 students.
The economic council also agreed to give the school the right of first refusal if the council ever sells its share of the building, which is a condominium with two owners: the council and Granite State College.
The school called the mediation “successful,” and in a statement released by Jason Gagnon, a trustee said, “Northeast Woodland is pleased to have reached an amicable resolution with the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council with regard to the issues raised in the lawsuit.
“We are excited that the resolution allows both Northeast Woodland and MWVEC to continue in our current locations as we each strive to fulfill our important missions for the greater Mount Washington Valley community,” Gagnon said.
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the Economic Council, said: “I’m glad this is settled. We can now go about our business and continue to serve our tenants — that was the most important thing for us to do, and that includes putting up housing, which will be a benefit to the community.”
The housing is Avesta Housing, which is close to starting construction on several workforce apartment buildings.
The board of the Economic Council also issued this statement: “The Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council Board of Directors is pleased to have reached an amicable resolution with the Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School. We are confident that the resolution will allow both organizations to continue to strive to fulfill their important missions to support both the business and educational communities within the Mt. Washington Valley.”
How the school and council ended up in court may best be characterized as good intentions gone horribly wrong.
According to court papers and letters from lawyers representing both parties, as well as sources who asked not to be identified, a plausible scenario goes something like this: The school opened two years ago with only 40 students. Cuddy agreed to allow Granite State College in 2020 to lease its space to the charter school since the college was going remote it was vacating its space because of the pandemic, and to give the school a start. The council also agreed to lease the school Lot 5 as long as it followed rules of behavior set for all tenants of the Technology Village.
In an affidavit filed in court, Cuddy states several times that the arrangement was intended to be “temporary.”
In the meantime, the school grew, creating a much bigger presence on the campus than the council apparently anticipated nor was prepared for. And from there, relations with the school went south.
In an affidavit filed June 13, Cuddy says the school, unknown to the council, also rented the first floor of the Granite State space. Students on the first floor, and located next to the council’s meetings rooms, were disruptive, he alleged.
Meanwhile, Cuddy stated, the school was creating havoc outside, both letting the students run wild and snarling traffic when as many as 100 cars with parents picking up and dropping off their children.
The council also provided the court letters from tenants, including local architect Mike Couture, that said the school is not “a good citizen on the campus.” He added, the school “makes very little effort to accommodate any of the businesses there ... and they don’t care.”
Selectman Mary Seavey, who attends meetings at the Tech Village, also weighed in. “Cars were parked on the entrance road and on the grass,” she wrote. Both letters were written in 2021.
Because of those alleged violations, the council then tried to back out of its agreement to allow the school to buy the lot and tried to block the school from buying the space owned by Granite State College. The school had options to purchase on both.
The school in court records alleged the council misrepresented its willingness to change the condominiums bylaws to allow an elementary school — a possible hurdle to occupancy acknowledged by both parties — and that if the council had not made that commitment the school would never have located there.
Sources say the council did intend to change the bylaws, but that because of an administrative screw-up it never got done.
It was convenient then for the council to use the situation of the language in the bylaws not changed as leverage to force the school out.
Sources say the reasons the council completely capitulated at the mediation session is not only were they on weak legal footings, but with a $6.7 million attachment hanging over its head issued by Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius on June 13, it couldn’t afford to take a chance of losing in court or have the proceedings drag on. A court hearing on the attachment was scheduled for today, but is now canceled.
In his affidavit, Cuddy acknowledged that a judgment of $6.7 million would put the Economic Council out of business. He said the attachment also stopped the council in its tracks, including the Avesta project, which was unacceptable.
He added that with construction vehicles and commercial traffic running through the Technology Village, he still believes that a school the size of Northeast doesn’t belong in a business park.
He also takes responsibility for the outcome. “When we first allowed the school in, we didn’t anticipate what would happen,” he said.
