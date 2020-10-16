JACKSON — “Visonary” is a term usually used to describe someone who has a strong handle on the future, not necessarily one who cherishes preserving the past.
However, one who does both is Warren Schomaker, who at 96 continues to be a forward-thinking person while working tirelessly on behalf of the Jackson Historical Society.
Now (although he’s not showing any signs of slowing down much), he has decided to transfer the reins of the society into the capable hands of Anne Pillion, who has been a member of the board of directors of the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust since 2016 and has 30 years of professional experience in the field of environmental site assessment and compliance.
Schomaker will stay on as president emeritus.
“I personally think the changeover, with this good group of people coming into the Jackson Historical Society, will leave it in good hands and I see exciting things in the future for the society,” said Schomaker recently.
Pillion, 60, has been coming to Jackson since age 5, and moved to Bartlett with her wife, retired Bartlett Police Chief Hadley Champlin, nine years ago.
She said: “Warren has done a lot of the work thus far, establishing a world-class collection of 19th century White Mountain School of Art, and bringing that history to the forefront of about the role it played in bringing visitors and early tourism to the mountains as well as the history of the grand hotels and inns.
“Now, I look forward to broadening our audience and expanding our membership and trying to engage and capture our senior population all the way down to young schoolchildren,” said Pillion.
The museum, she noted, has got “a really great location right here in the village, within walking distance of the bustling post office and the much-beloved Jackson Grammar School. We really have everything going for us in terms of infrastructure, the building, location and the collection.”
The Jackson Historical Society was formed in 1977 to engender interest in the history of Jackson. It had no physical location to hold the items it collected but held meetings and programs from time to time.
Schomaker joined the society shortly after he and Leslie arrived in Jackson in 1996 from Kennebunkport, Maine, and he soon became the long-term president. He brought his entrepreneurial skills and vision to bear. After renting space on Route 16 and then next to the Thompson House Eatery, he negotiated a 25-year lease with selectmen of the old Town Hall, which was in disrepair.
Since moving into the 1879-built Town Hall in 2009, the society has spent over $350,000 in renovations and maintenance, including creating a Museum of White Mountain Art upstairs.
This is only one of many betterment projects Schomaker has spearheaded for the town.
Perhaps his greatest effort was the preservation of the historic Trickey Barn.
The town was going to demolish the barn to make space for the Whitney Center.
“I was at the school board meeting — I think the only one I have ever attended, before or since — and they said they were going to pay someone to have the barn removed,” said Schomaker.
“I raised my hand and said we’d pay you that amount and have it dismantled and saved for some future use — not that I knew what that would be. I just didn’t think that something that historic should leave the town.”
After the barn was dismantled, the Jackson Public Library began looking for a new location.
When their first architectural drawings proved impractical, the Historical Society offered the Trickey Barn for its use. The JHS held several fundraisers and solicited donations, eventually raising $200,000 for the library, including the cost of dismantling, moving and rebuilding the barn.
Now visitors to the handsome library not only are enriched by the books they read, but by the ambience of the timber-framed setting of the barn.
Meanwhile, the other projects Schomaker has tackled through the Historical Society are numerous and diverse.
For example, he staged a yearlong bicentennial celebration with various activities throughout the year; got 23 structures named to the National Register of Historic Places as “The Jackson Falls Historic District”; published numerous books and a newsletter on Jackson history; and paid for paving the old Town Hall and purchased more comfortable chairs for it (when the town was still using the building).
He published a calendar of pictures of the Trickey Barn made by Jackson students; worked with students to create a time capsule; created a walking tour map of Jackson; and sponsored two years of M&D Productions’ summer play series in Jackson.
He raised $6,000 by raffling a donated 19th century painting and gave the proceeds to the Conway Historical Society’s Salyards Museum; and donated items to the newly formed Bartlett Historical Society.
Born in Australia, Warren first came to the United States in 1945. His career was in founding telephone companies as well as in the cable and utility field. Following his retirement in St. Louis in 1970, he lived both in London and in New York City. He met Leslie in 1979 in New York, and moved to Kennebunkport to be with her.
After moving to Jackson, he became an avid collector of the 19th-century landscape artists known collectively as the White Mountain School of Art. And when the society became tenants of the Town Hall, after renovating the downstairs, he turned the upstairs into museum space to showcase those artists.
Each year thereafter he has mounted a themed exhibition with printed catalog, borrowing paintings from private collectors throughout New England.
For 17 years, the society has held White Mountain Art sales, where private collectors and dealers offer their paintings for sale. A primary fundraiser for the society, this year’s is currently taking place.
Besides 19th century paintings, the society exhibits some contemporary landscapes. It also commissioned the largest White Mountain oil on canvas anywhere, by local artist Erik Koeppel, which was unveiled last October.
The huge painting is entitled “Autumn in the White Mountains” and measures 6½ by 11¼ feet. It has become a draw for Jackson, just as Schomaker envisioned.
Schomaker still goes to the Jackson Historical Society almost every day and is the face you are most apt to see there.
As a token of their appreciation for all that Schomaker has done — and in gratitude for his letting them hold their 2011 wedding at the historical society — Pillion and Champlin commissioned Koeppel to create the painting of the Gray’s Inn fire that is the focal point of the current exhibit there.
Now, with Pillion taking over the presidency from Schomaker, he says, “She is going to do a great job.”
