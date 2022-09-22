State Rep Run Maybe - Gene Chandler

Gene Chandler, seen in the 18th hole grandstand at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., site of the U.S. Open Championship in June, received enough write-ins for state representative to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot is he chooses. (ERIK CHANDLER PHOTO)

BARTLETT — Is Gene Chandler interested in returning to state politics?

The former New Hampshire Speaker of the House thought his days under the Golden Dome had ended when he lost the 2018 election, but unbeknownst to him, a write-in campaign was launched this year, and on Sept. 8 he received 52 write-in votes as the Republican nominee to represent Carroll County District 2.

