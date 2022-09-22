Gene Chandler, seen in the 18th hole grandstand at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., site of the U.S. Open Championship in June, received enough write-ins for state representative to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot is he chooses. (ERIK CHANDLER PHOTO)
BARTLETT — Is Gene Chandler interested in returning to state politics?
The former New Hampshire Speaker of the House thought his days under the Golden Dome had ended when he lost the 2018 election, but unbeknownst to him, a write-in campaign was launched this year, and on Sept. 8 he received 52 write-in votes as the Republican nominee to represent Carroll County District 2.
Chandler must decide by 4 p.m. today and notify the Secretary of State’s Office whether he will accept a spot on the ballot or not.
“I’m not sure what I’m going to do,” Chandler, of Bartlett, said Thursday. “Apparently, people did a write-in campaign for me. I didn’t know it was going on. I had no idea.”
He added with a laugh: "I would have liked to have voted for myself if only I had known.”
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, if a position on a ballot is empty and a citizen of that town or district receives 35 write-in votes or more, they are eligible to get onto the ballot.
Chandler received a letter from Secretary of State David Scanlan on Thursday letting him know the spot on the ballot was his if he wanted it.
“I’m thinking about it,” Chandler said. “I’ll decide by the deadline on Friday.”
District 2, which now serves Albany Bartlett, Chatham, Hale's Location, Hart's Location, Jackson and Sandwich, has two open seats.
No Republican has filed for the seats , but two incumbent Democrats — Chris McAleer of Jackson and Anita Burroughs of Bartlett — signed up and were unopposed in the primary.
McAleer previously was the representative for the District 7 floterial, while Burroughs was the District 1 rep until redistricting occurred last spring. She beat Chandler in 2018 and is seeking a third two-year term.
While Chandler, current chair of the Bartlett Board of Selectmen, is pondering a run, the Republican Party on Thursday filled a spot on the ballot for District 2, naming Daniel Bacon of Chatham as a candidate.
In 2016, Bacon ran unsuccessfully for state representative in what was District 2 when it covered Chatham. Conway, Hale’s Location and Eaton.
Bacon, 66, is a retired Army veteran who was injured in Iraq in 2004.
In 2008, when he lived in Conway, he also ran unsuccessfully for state representative. He was unavailable for comment on Thursday.
Bartlett Town Clerk Cheryl Neally said Chandler received 52 write-in votes on Sept. 8, while Ray Gilmore, the GOP nominee in the district in 2020, got six write-ins, plus another two from Hale's Location voters. Chandler also received two write-ins in Jackson.
Chandler said: “I am getting quite a bit of support from people in Concord. They’d like me to run.”
Chandler, a two-time Speaker of the House, was its longest-serving member with 37 years in Concord when he sought re-election in 2018.
In what was then District 1, which covered Bartlett, Hart’s Location and Jackson, Burroughs, running for the first time, rode the blue wave to victory, defeating Chandler 1,281-1,074.
“Gene Chandler has done so much for New Hampshire and the North Country,” state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) said following that election. “His work ethic, knowledge of the 400-member House and ability to persuade his colleagues was never more important than recently when he worked to save nearly 1,000 biomass jobs without a vote to spare. Gene was a mentor to me and one of the most honorable people to ever serve in Concord.”
Chandler said there are “pros and cons” to entering the race.
“I don’t know that I can fix things, but I think I could lend a little bit of civility to what’s going on down there,” he said of Concord.
He added: “I enjoyed the years I represented a number of towns in the valley and am very proud to have helped many people over the years.”
Told about Chandler's possible run, Burroughs said by phone Thursday afternoon, “I’m up for a challenge. I feel good about my record, and I feel I have a lot of support.”
