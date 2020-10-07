CONWAY — The North Conway Fire Department will hold a topping-off ceremony at 11 a.m. today for the hose tower of the fire station under construction at Norcross Circle near the train station.
Crystal Laliberte, executive vice president of REI Service Corp. Property and Project Management of Concord, which is overseeing the building of the new station, explained: “It will be a ceremony where a steel beam that is painted white and signed by department members, officials and construction crew will be hoisted and placed at the top.”
The public is invited to the outdoor ceremony, where all are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Expected to attend are North Conway Water Precinct Commissioners Suzanne Nelson, chair of the Fire Expansion Committee, along with other committee members; board chair John Santuccio; board member Bob Porter; and firefighters past and present.
Overseeing the project is a team comprised of North Conway Fire Chief Pat Preece, Deputy Chief Tim Anderson, Anderson, Assistant Chief Chad McCarthy, REI President Allen Clark; John Ricci, construction manager of Ricci Construction of Portsmouth; and Chris Salomon of Samyn-D’Elia Architects of Holderness.
Project financial partner is Krista Goodson of Northway Bank.
“We’ve been meeting weekly, probably 21 times since the project started,” said Preece. “We’re very pleased with how well the project is going.”
The former brick station was razed July 13 to make way for the $6.7 million station that North Conway Water Precinct voters approved 45-3 at the precinct’s annual meeting in June. The groundbreaking was July 9.
Construction superintendent Robert Silva of Ricci Construction said confirmed that the project is on schedule.
“We have not run into any unforeseen problems, no. It’s been going well, as we work to get it enclosed before the onset of winter,” said Silva. “Everyone is excited to be working together, and that includes our abutters, David Swirk of the Conway Scenic and Kevin Walker at the North Conway Country Club, who have been great to work with.”
The targeted completion date is next June.
Silva said a crew of about 23 is on site. He said efforts are being made to salvage as much of the 59-year-old previous station's brick and other materials as possible.
Preece said the department hopes to incorporate in some manner into the new building. "We are working with the architect on ideas for those bricks," said Preece.
Stan Szetela of Glen, whose company has been doing the masonry block and brickwork, has a mockup available on site of how those materials will look in the new station.
A crane from SL Chasse Steel/Crane Services Inc. of Hudson has been busy hoisting beams. Gordon T. Burke & Sons, Inc. of Conway is doing excavation work. Giguerre Electric of Laconia is among the contractors involved as is Chadwick Mechanical, also of Laconia, which is installing the plumbing and heating.
More contractors will soon be on site, Silva said.
Preece has said the new facility will be a healthy building, dedicated to the safety of firefighters and will also allow the department greater efficiency in responding to calls.
During the build, the fire department is working out of its Seavey Street garage and also storing equipment at a rental facility located at 690 East Conway Road.
According to renderings, the new building will have five bays, a “dirty” holding area, clock tower and offices on the northern end. Above the offices would be an upstairs area with a kitchen and living area for the firefighters. The lower level will have a small conference room and office for the chief as well as support spaces for accessing the vehicle bays. Upstairs, there will be a training/common room, bunk room and kitchen space and an atrium over the rescue vehicle bay. For more information, go to ncwpnh.org or ncwpfirestation.org.
