CONWAY — The town warned Manchester casino owner Dick Anagnost not to land his helicopter in Conway again or next time he will face penalties.
Many locals saw a helicopter touch down at the north end of Shurfine Plaza in Conway on April 13 at around 7 p.m.
According to FAA.gov, the tail numbers come back to Helio Helicopter Co. of Manchester, which is managed by Anagnost, who hopes to open a casino in the plaza, which he bought recently.
Anagnost was in town to discuss with the Conway Planning Board his permit for renovating a former grocery store into a sports pub with charitable gaming.
Code Enforcement Officer David Pandora on April 18 issued Anagnost a letter informing him of the town’s helicopter ordinance.
“Mr. Anagest, on April 13, 2023, you landed your helicopter at 234 White Mountain Highway in violation of Town of Conway zoning ordinance 190-10,” said Pandora. “We understand you likely did not know that this restriction existed; therefore, no fines or penalties will be implemented at this time.”
Pandora added, “Now that you are aware of this ordinance, we will be obligated to send you a notice of violation with pending fines should this event happen again.”
The penalties for violating the helicopter ordinance are the same as for any other zoning violation: a possible $275 fine for a first offense and $550 for subsequent offenses.
Assistant Code Enforcement Officer Jeremy Gibbs said the town “works with people” and informs them of ordinance violations before issuing fines.
The town hasn’t heard a response from Anagnost, said Gibbs, adding no response was required.
The Sun published a photo of the helicopter with a story about it on April 15, after which, former planning board member Erik Corbett informed the Sun of the helicopter ordinance.
The Sun then asked Gibbs if the landing violated the ordinance, and Gibbs responded that the town was looking into it.
Gibbs apparently sent his reply before Pandora sent the letter to Anagnost.
The Sun checked back this Wednesday, and Gibbs shared Pandora’s April 18 letter. The letter included the wording of the ordinance, which is as follows:
A. No helicopter or other rotary-wing aircraft capable of a vertical take-off and landing profile may land or take off in the Town of Conway, except for properly licensed helicopters providing medical and related evacuation services and emergency services essential to the public health and safety, such as search and rescue, firefighting, law enforcement and other related services. No landing or take-off of commercial scenic helicopter tours or chartered flights shall be allowed in the Town of Conway.
B. The following may be allowed by special exception: The Zoning Board of Adjustment may approve helicopter operations for construction and survey work, where no other practical method is available to do the work, and for special events such as the visit of a dignitary, recreational events such as ski, tennis, equine or golf events, or some other events of a short-term nature. No approval for a special exception under this section shall be granted unless the ZBA makes a finding that the helicopter use will not constitute a nuisance or hazard to town residents and their property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.