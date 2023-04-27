Helicopter 41423

Dick Anagnost’s helicopter landed at the north end of Shurfine Plaza in Conway on April 13 at around 7 p.m. Conway officials told him after the fact that landing helicopters in town is not allowed under Conway zoning ordinances. (CLAY GROVES PHOTO)

CONWAY — The town warned Manchester casino owner Dick Anagnost not to land his helicopter in Conway again or next time he will face penalties.

Many locals saw a helicopter touch down at the north end of Shurfine Plaza in Conway on April 13 at around 7 p.m.

