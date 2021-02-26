CONWAY — It takes a village, and community effort is what recently secured $75,000 in two grants — $50,000 for Project SUCCEED and $25,000 for the Conway Public Library. The funds will help provide enrichment opportunities for children.
“I’m very pleased to share this was the combination of some joint work with several partners in the valley that I’ve been meeting with since last January,” Jessica DellaValla, Project SUCCEED director, shared while accepting the grant at the Jan. 29 Conway School Board meeting.
“When I first came onto Project SUCCEED (which provides after-school programs at Conway’s three elementary schools), both Carrie Burkett (of the North Conway Community Center) and Claes Thelemarck (of the UNH Cooperative Extension) reached out to me, and the group has grown quite a bit,” DellaValla said.
“What happened was a grant came up last fall that the Conway Public Library took the lead on, and Tara McKenzie, to her credit, put together a fabulous proposal.”
McKenzie — who was head of youth services for the Conway Public Library for six years before accepting a position as youth librarian at the Kingston Community Library in January — said the group of local professionals learned in August about a CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) grant opportunity for youth enrichment.
“We all started talking,” McKenzie said by phone Thursday. “This a highly motivated group (which includes Joe Riddensdale of the MWV Career and Technical Center who heads up the summer camp opportunities; Thelemark, Burkett, DellaValla, along with Phaedra Demers, the education director for Tin Mountain Conservation Center) that are in the right place for the right reasons. We were presented with some information about the grant, and we all felt it looked like a great opportunity.”
There was just one snag — the grant deadline was just seven days away.
McKenzie decided to try to go for it.
“I said this is a great opportunity for the library, I need to step up,” she said. “I applied with help from the partnership and outlined all of the programs that we do for one and two months at a time.
She said one stipulation of the grant “was that you had to implement and spend all of the money and submit a report by December.”
In mid-September, McKenzie learned she had secured $25,000 in funding.
“There was just one problem,” she explained. “In my proposal, I had included funding for wages, but under this particular grant, you cannot use it on wages. Ultimately, I refused the grant.”
Three weeks later, McKenzie received an unexpected phone call. It was Chris Emond, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Concord.
“Diane Chase (assistant bureau chief of the state Health and Human Services in charge of child development) had contacted Chris and told him about this great grant proposal we had submitted but had to decline,” McKenzie said.
Emond offered to accept the grant and then write a check to the library for $25,000.
“They can receive money and write a check with no time limit on spending the funds and no restrictions,” McKenzie said.
Emond was invited to the group’s December Zoom meeting. “Chris wanted to get to know us and find out more about our stories and ideas,” said McKenzie. “He said he could get us more money and by the end of the night, it was $75,000.
“I couldn’t believe that by rejecting $25,000 we were able to get $75,000 for the children on this valley,” she said.
“Jessica and I talked, and I said, I’ll take $25,000 and gave $50,000 to Project SUCCEED.”
McKenzie said the $25,000 will be spent on direct programming for children. “The purpose of the grant is to help fill the gaps for kids who are missing out on enrichment due to COVID,” she said. “It was so much fun and so exciting to see what our group was able to do.”
“It was such wonderful news,” DellaValla said. “The money for Project SUCCEED will be targeted to specific spending now — what do kids and families need right now? In the year of a pandemic, this is a win for us.”
DellaValla said the money will help buy mountain bikes and build robotics programs in the schools.
“This allowed us to go to the principals and say, ‘What do you need?’” she said.
