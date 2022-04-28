CONWAY — Michelle Capozzoli was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the Conway School Board on Monday at the board's first meeting since the April 11 elections.
Capozzoli has been on the board for eight years and served as vice chair for the past three years. She takes over as chair from Joe Lentini, who came up short in a bid for a fourth three-year term on the board on April 11, finishing third in the race for two seats. Newcomer Cassie Capone topped the field with 708 votes, followed by incumbent Ryan Wallace, 707, and Lentini, 624. Lentini served as chair for four years.
Capone, who was sworn in last week, cast her first official vote as a board member for Capozzoli to become chair. Capone’s husband, Al, was the lone member of the public attending Monday’s meeting.
School Superintendent Kevin Richard's first order of business was to call for nods for the board chair.
Randy Davison nominated Capozzoli, and was seconded by Barbara Lyons.
Capozzoli, the lone name brought forward for the post, abstained from the vote, which passed 5-0-1. Voting in the affirmative were Capone, Davison, Lyons, Wallace and Jessica Whitelaw (who was attending via Zoom).
The seventh board member, Joe Mosca, Zoomed in late to the meeting only to find out that in her first act as chair, Capozzoli had called for nominations for vice chair and then nominated Mosca. Lyons seconded the nomination, and Mosca was elected 6-0.
“That’s assuming he’s willing to do it,” Davison said.
“He’s not here, so he has no choice,” Capozzoli said with a smile.
Two minutes later, Mosca arrived on the screen.
“I made it,” he said. “Did I miss anything?”
“You’re vice chair, by the way,” Capozzoli informed him.
“Oh, thanks ... I think,” Mosca replied.
The board also voted unanimously to continue to meet on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6:30 p.m.
Members voted 7-0 to allow the chairman to continue to be able to vote on every matter.
"I think that's a good practice," said Davison.
Capozzoli took a moment to recognize Lentini for his service.
“I do want to thank Joe Lentini for nine years on the school board, many as chair,” she said. “He put in countless hours and dedication to our community. It was appreciated, so we want to say thank you to Joe.”
Capozzoli asked board members to submit their committee requests for the next year. She plans to announce those at the next meeting on May 9 (6:30 p.m. in the Professional Development Center at the SAU 9 office).
