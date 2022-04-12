CONWAY — There will be a new chairman on the Conway School Board when it convenes for its reorganizational meeting on April 25.
On Tuesday, school board chair Joe Lentini, who was seeking a fourth term, fell short in his bid for one of two three-year seats on the board as voters went with the other two candidates.
Voting on town and school issues took place at the town garage in Center Conway. In total, 1,219 residents (just 19 percent) cast ballots, far fewer than last year's election, which attracted over 1,500.
Conway Town Clerk Louise Inkell said that as of April 2, the last time the checklist supervisors met, there are 6,435 voters on the town checklist.
The victor in the race for the two three-year terms was newcomer Cassie Capone, whose purple and pink "Cassie for Kids" campaign signs had sprouted up along the roadways recently. Capone garnered 708 votes, with incumbent Ryan Wallace, who won election to a one-year term last April to finish Cheri Sullivan’s term, a vote behind with 707 ballots.
Meanwhile, Lentini was a distant third with 624 votes.
Lentini had faced pushback by a group of parents this past year over his stance on mask-wearing in the schools. School district test scores have also fallen in recent years.
In the other contested race on the school ballot, Barbara Lyons, who was appointed in November to fill the remainder of Courtney Burke’s term, trounced newcomer Jerry Goodrich for the two-year seat 644-455.
Also, Tuesday, history was made when voters approved Article 5 — a three-year collective bargaining agreement between the Conway School Board and CESP union, which now puts every union member and all the administrators in SAU 9 on the same health insurance program.
Such a move automatically reduced the proposed operating budget for the 2022-23 school year by $316,371 in the first year.
The proposed operating budget (Article 6) of $40,303,790 also passed easily, and with the passage of Article 5, the budget dropped to $39,987,419 or $26,744 less than the default budget, which would have kicked in if the budget had been defeated.
Lentini said first-year savings of $316,371 will be an overall net saving for the three years of $132,656 when you deduct the second-year ($116,671) and third-year ($67,044) costs.
“So, it’s an overall negative contract by paying teachers more but by bringing them to the same insurance plan as everybody else now, and that gives us the opportunity going forward to shop, a much larger (health insurance) contract,” Lentini said last week.
