FRYEBURG, Maine — This summer was apparently a rough one for the operators of the town-owned Canal Bridge Campground, who told selectmen they plan to beef up efforts next year to ward off trespassers, many of whom seemed to have mistakenly thought that the campground’s restrooms were open to the public.
The campground is located off Route 5 along the Saco River in Fryeburg. In 2014, the selectmen awarded B.A. Services Inc. of Bangor, Maine, the lease to manage and operate it.
Since then, according to Town Manager Katie Haley, the lease has been renewed twice: from 2015-18 and from Jan. 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2020.
In July of 2019 a lease amendment was signed that allowed for additional three-year lease terms through 2030, subject to the completion of 20 “glamping” tents and platforms at the campground.
Haley said that hopefully by the next selectmen's meeting, set for Jan. 14, "we will have a new lease in place which will run to December 2023."
Eric McCue and Dallas Armstrong of B.A. Services met with selectmen July 17 about the lease extension coming up in January, and a discussion ensued about how things were going at the campground, during a pandemic year when all forms of outdoor recreation were being overused in the area
In response to a question from Selectman Jim Dutton, McCue noted a livery company was telling paddlers they could use the restrooms at the campground when that wasn’t actually the case. He said it was the first time they had encountered that problem.
“We'd like to put up a lot of signage, and I'm actually going to give my manager some more help on the weekends," said McCue, in order to redirect paddlers away from the campground.
Selectman Kimberly Clarke asked if they could lock the bathroom doors so only paying campground customers had the keys or the codes to get in, and McCue said they were looking into that.
McCue and Armstrong then threw the topic toward selectmen, looking for advice. They found a sympathetic ear in selectmen's chair Tom Klinepeter.
“Anywhere and everywhere that people could outdoor recreate this summer was a mess,” said Klinepeter. “It was a terrible year."
Armstrong noted that some people were coming off the river and just setting up tents.
"We just haven't dealt with anything like this until this year," said Armstrong. "I don't know if it was COVID people were cooped up all spring. I don't know."
Klinepter said he hopes next year will go better because of the vaccine.
Haley said she would speak to the Saco River Recreation Council and make sure the liveries know not to tell their customers to wander onto the campground.
"The septic system isn't designed for 1,000 people coming off the river and using their bathroom," said Haley.
McCue said it was the first time in six years the septic tank had to be pumped twice.
Of the lease, Kingsbury said B.A. Services has been doing "great" and that the problems that happened this year were beyond their control. Selectmen voted 5-0 to have Haley and B.A. Services work on a proposed lease extension that selectmen could approve in January.
Fire Chief Andrew Dufresne also said he had to deal with a few minor issues at the campground but what he really noticed was a big increase in illegal fires and fireworks on the beach next to the campground.
McCue said they were "gung-ho" offer "glamping" this year, which is camping with amenities. They had put them off this year since they didn't know if COVID-19 restrictions would prevent them from opening them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.