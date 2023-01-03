CONWAY — Town senior staff will be answering the budget committee’s questions on paid parking at the budgeteers’ meeting tonight.
Meanwhile, local businesses are asking the budget committee to kill the parking plan.
The Conway Municipal Budget Committee is scheduled to meet in the Professional Development Center at Kennett Middle School starting at 6:30 p.m.
On Dec. 6, selectmen voted to put $242,000 in a proposed $14.3 million operating budget to fund a new paid parking program in North Conway. Residents will vote on the budget at the deliberative session in March and at the polls in April.
If paid parking makes it through the budget process, it could start next spring. The town is looking at paid parking to generate revenue to offset taxes.
Paid parking would be operated in North Conway Village, cost $2 per hour and run during business hours seven days a week year-round. Residents could pay $5 to get a pass. Details about parking for North Conway employees who live out of town are still being worked out, said Town Manager John Eastman on Tuesday.
Members of the North Conway business community oppose the parking plan as presented. Perhaps the most vocal critic is Zeb’s General Store co-owner Peter Edwards, who shared with the Sun an email he sent to budgeteer Stacy Sand and as well as a document sent to the budget committee on behalf of North Conway businesses and a spread sheet of parking revenue estimates.
“We encourage the budget committee to reject the paid parking plan,” said the business owners’ document. “The numbers don’t make sense, and the collateral damage to the many locally owned businesses will be significant.”
Edwards said he emailed Sand after she requested more information from the paid parking critics.
While the town believes the program could gross $1.1 million, Edwards disagreed in the email. “For the town to throw out such a number borders on malfeasance, in my opinion,” said Edwards’ email to Sand. “As the budget committee focuses on numbers, I would hope it would realize how flawed the numbers are and vote to reject the paid parking budget item.”
Edwards told Sand the town didn’t do a real parking study to determine if its revenues would actually materialize. He noted that Littleton had such a study done by North Country Council. Edwards said there are a lot of variables, but he estimates the town would generate about $355,000.
Variables to consider, say business owners, include season, day of the week, and hourly usage and the number of spaces that are used frequently. Edwards puts the number of frequently used spaces at about 300 and the town believe that number about 450. The town is using a 50 percent utilization average.
Edwards said he recently contacted Julia Dixon, president and owner of Dixon Resources Unlimited, who advises municipalities about parking. He said she told him that towns should gather “reliable data” before launching any parking plan.
“I asked Julie if many communities she works with look to paid parking solely as a revenue source rather than solving a parking problem,” said Edwards in his email. “She said this is a dangerous path to go down as community support will erode as users feel this is an unfair form of tax given it has nothing to do with solving a parking problem.”
The $2 parking fee is double what it should be said, Edwards in his email to Sand, who added that Dixon agreed that the proposed fee is too high. In other places in New Hampshire Parking fees range from 85 cents to $1.50 per hour, he said.
The Sun asked Eastman about Edwards’ email on Tuesday. He said he doesn’t think Edward’s information is accurate.
“Selectmen have decided to put it into the budget, and the budget committee can break it down based on the expenses and whether or not they even want to do it. If they don’t want to do it, they can remove it,” said Eastman of the $242,000 start up money.
Eastman added the town staff did another parking count recently. Asked if he would discuss the town’s updated parking count with the budget committee, he replied it depends on where the budget committee’s questioning goes.
The Sun also asked about the plan for North Conway businesses’ employees who live out of town.
Around the beginning of December, the town has posted at conwaynh.org, the town website, this message about out-of-town business employee parking:
“Eligible businesses in North Conway Village will be able to obtain parking permits for their employees through the town’s website. Eligible businesses are those with no on-site parking. There will be a $20 administrative fee per permit annually. Employee parking permits will be valid at the Municipal Parking Lot located at 2605 White Mountain Highway (PID: 218-135) aka HEB Parking Lot. This lot will be reserved for Employee Parking Permits only Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday noon-5 p.m. Employee Parking Permits will also be accepted at the Depot Street Parking Lot and on-street parking on Kearsarge Road east of the North-South Road.
On Tuesday, Eastman said the town was still negotiating to use the HEB lot as employee parking.
Edwards said he cannot make tonight’s budget panel meeting because he is out of town, but he expects several other business leaders to be there such as Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue.
“A lot of village businesses should go to this thing,” said Edwards about tonight’s meeting.
The budget committee agenda says Public Works Director Andrew Smith’s paid parking presentation will be held after the budget committee gets an update on the Conway School District budget.
Public comment is at the end of the meeting
The Sun asked budget committee chair Peter Donohoe if public input could be taken before the end of the paid parking discussion.
Donohoe said public comment is welcome. “I will address this (timing of public comment) with an agenda adjustment at the beginning of the meeting,” said Donohoe.
Eastman said he would be willing to answer questions from the public at tonight’s meeting but clarified that it is not a public hearing dedicated to taking public input.
At the hearing on the budget in February, residents will have an opportunity to speak their minds either for or against the parking program.
Eastman indicated he doesn’t think that paid parking critics are likely to change their minds and this has been discussed at length before.
“The opposition is the opposition,” said Eastman on Tuesday. “They don’t want it no matter what. We have answered (questions), I think adequately, and we’ll do more answering tomorrow.”
The public hearing on the budget is scheduled for Feb. 15, Town deliberative session is March 6, and the town vote is April 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.