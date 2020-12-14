CONWAY — If you want to learn more about COVID-19 in the Mount Washington Valley, you’ll want to join a Facebook live discussion set for this evening in which a panel of local medical and educational experts will share the latest news on the coronavirus.
“A live discussion about how to navigate life in MWV in the wake of COVID-19,” is how Building Resilience MWV describes the event, which is slated for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
It is open to the public, and to log in, just go to fb.me/buildingresiliencemwv.
Among the panelists are Dr. Rich Laracy, a pediatrician at the Saco River Medical Group; Dr. Wenda Saunders, pediatrician at Memorial Hospital; Dr. Will Owen, manager of emergency management at Memorial Hospital; and Pam Stimpson, special services director for SAU 9.
Building Resilience states on its Facebook page that the event will cover current guidelines for the community and school; current testing policies so you know exactly what to do if needed; and vaccine information.
Expert panelists will answer questions submitted by the community and address questions, concerns and fears about the virus.
The group is a partnership between Memorial Hospital, SAU 9, Starting Point, Children Unlimited, Carroll County Coalition for Public Health, the office of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, MWV Supports Recovery Coalition, Jackson Police Department, MWV Chamber of Commerce, Northern Human Services and recently retired Conway Elementary Principal Brian Hastings.
According to Heather Phillips of Memorial Hospital, Building Resilience MWV is “a network for community members, professionals and leaders collaborating in a movement to prevent the impact of adverse childhood experiences, heal from trauma, and build resilience in our community. We want to transform our region into one of hope, healing and resilience for all.”
This will be the 11th Facebook live event that Building Resilience MWV has hosted.For more information, email Phillips at hphillips@memorialhospitalnh.org or follow on Facebook @BuildingResilienceMWV.
