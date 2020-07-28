BROWNFIELD, Maine — A recount will be held today to go over the results of the July 14 selectmen's race in which the margin of victory was one vote.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the election was postponed from June to July 14 to align with Maine's state election.
Richard Norcross was the only candidate on the ballot because incumbent Ricky Emery turned in his nomination papers four days late as he assumed the deadline had been extended.
To make up for the error he started a write-in campaign with road signs and saturation mailings, according to Brownfield Administrative Assistant Megan Witt.
At the polls, he received 183 votes to Norcross' 184.
Emery made an official request for recount on July 15. The recount will begin at 10 a.m. at town hall. It is open to the public.
Each candidate will have a ballot counter. Representing Emery is Deborah Merrill and representing Norcross is Vanessa Reed. They will be supervised by town clerk and registrar of voters, Michelle Day.
Norcross, 65, is the former owner of Dick’s Autobody in Brownfield. He has been a selectman twice before in the early and mid-2000s.
Asked why he had run again, Norcross said, “I guess you’d say the way they spend their money,” which he described as “way too loose.”
Norcross said he cares about maintaining the town’s infrastructure.
The other members of the Brownfield Board of Selectmen, William Flynn and Erik Walker, voted in an emergency executive session on July 17 to have a third party (the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department) retain the ballots until a recount could occur.
Meanwhile, annual town meeting has been postponed until Sept. 9 because of COVID-19.
“We had a GREAT turnout of people on July 15th, but unfortunately was over the 50-person gathering (limit), so the meeting was postponed,” said Brownfieldmaine.org.
There are 40 articles on the warrant this year. Of note are:
• Article 7, which asks for a pay raise for public works employees and gives two options. The total last year was $175,162. Option A would increase the total to $187,260 and option B was $225,455.
• Article 8, a 5 percent cost of living raise for employees, totaling $22,176.
• Article 9, an additional public works employee at a cost of $59,618.
• Article 28, seeking to allow selectmen to enter into a solar installation contract with ReVision Energy to have a “40.6 kW rooftop solar array on the Town Garage, which would offset the majority of the total electricity use of all town facilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.