BROWNFIELD, Maine — A recount held Wednesday to examine the results of the July 14 Brownfield selectmen’s race, which reported only a one-vote margin, reversed the results in something of a mini-landslide.
Richard Norcross was the only candidate on the ballot because incumbent Ricky Emery, who had assumed the deadline was extended, turned in his nomination papers four days late.
To make up for the error, he mounted a write-in campaign with road signs and saturation mailings, according to Brownfield Administrative Assistant Megan Witt.
At the polls, it was announced that he received 183 votes to Norcross’ 184.
Emery made an official request for recount on July 15. Selectmen William Flynn and Erik Walker voted in an emergency executive session on July 17 to have a third party (the Oxford County Sheriff’s Department) retain the ballots until the recount.
At Wednesday’s recount, which was open to the public, each candidate had a ballot counter. Representing Emery was Deborah Merrill, and representing Norcross was Vanessa Reed. They were supervised by Town Clerk/Registrar of Voters Michelle Day.
After the recount, the results were reversed in a 26-vote swing for Emery, who emerged the victor with 209 votes to Norcross’ 184. Day said the difference was the interpretation of the State Statute regarding the write-in candidate and voters only using the last name when we have several others with same last name in town.”
Emery was elated. “I’ll gladly be serving the town for another three years,” he said Wednesday, adding that he had already been sworn in.
Emery has served as selectmen for the past five years. His first two years were to fill a vacancy, and then he was then elected to a three-year term. Emery owns Emery Towing and Recovery.
Norcross is the former owner of Dick’s Autobody in Brownfield. He has been a selectman twice before in the early and mid-2000s.
Norcross disagreed with the methodology of the recount but said he wouldn’t challenge it at this time. He said some voters simply wrote in “Emery” but not Emery’s full name and there are other Emerys in the town of Brownfield.
Asked if he was disappointed, he replied, “No, I just bought a camper and I’m going camping.”
Witt said, “Both counters were provided with a copy of voter intent laws and determined the ballots had reasonable voter intent for Ricky Emery.”
Witt said there will be a selectmen’s meeting Aug. 4 at 5:30 p.m. that will discuss the past election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.