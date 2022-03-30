CONWAY — A circuit judge Wednesday ordered a Brownfield, Maine, man facing a slew of charges — including domestic violence assault and disobeying an officer — held without bail pending another hearing with his court-appointed counsel.
Nathan Lane, 20, of Brownfield was before Carroll County Circuit Judge Melissa Countway on Wednesday. Lane appeared by video conference from Carroll County Jail in Ossipee; Countway wa presiding in in Ossipee's circuit court; and Conway Police Prosecutor William Strong appeared in Conway's circuit court.
Lane faces three counts of domestic violence simple assault, three counts of domestic violence false imprisonment, two counts of driving while intoxicated and one count of misuse of plates.
Police say Lane assaulted his girlfriend at a local hotel several times, refused to let her leave his truck, increased his speed when chased by police, drove while intoxicated, then ran away from officers while keeping his grip on his girlfriend, forcing her to run with him.
He stopped the truck on an abandoned road off of Crown Hill Road, near the Maine state line south of Conway, and fled on foot. Multiple officers, including K9 Summit, gave chase.
The arrest warrant says that at times Lane was driving 70 mph in a 30 mph zone. He is also accused of putting license plates from a Ford pickup on a Dodge pickup and he reportedly told police he did that so the Dodge would appear registered.
"He showed a conscious disregard for authority by running from the police when the blue lights were turned on, and rather than just stopping, he knew that police have been called and continued to run," said Strong, adding that Lane, "consumed massive resources from the police department yesterday."
Lane was to be arraigned Wednesday but asked for that to be postponed for lack of a public defender, and Countway said that was his right. Then the judge moved on to bail.
Strong argued that Lane should be held without bail for the time being and said Lane is a danger to the alleged victim and the community in general.
Lane declined to rebut Strong, and Countway ordered Lane to be held pending another hearing which he would have a lawyer present. The date of his next hearing has been scheduled for April 7 at 10 a.m. in circuit court.
