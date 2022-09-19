BROWNFIELD, Maine — A public hearing on changes to the town’s comprehensive plan is set for the biggest night of Fryeburg Fair, and a resident is seeking to get that changed at tonight’s selectmen’s meeting.
Selectmen meet at 5:30 p.m. at the town office and also will be on Zoom.
The hearing on the comprehensive is set for Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Brownfield Community Center. It also happens to be the Friday going into Columbus Day weekend at the peak of the eight-day Fryeburg Fair.
“I am going to ask the selectmen to change the date,” said resident Matt Coen. “To have that date, whether it was intentional or not on Columbus Day weekend, Friday, the biggest night of the fair, the fireworks night, the biggest night show, at 7 o’clock, is not in the best interest of the town.”
Comprehensive plan committee member Joe Egan said the plan update is to be voted on Nov. 8. The plan is posted to brownfieldmaine.org.
Selectmen’s chair Richard Norcross said he’s aware members of the public want to postpone the hearing. “We will have to see what they have to say,” said Norcross, who encourages residents to read the draft plan. “It’s very regimented and very restrictive, the way I read it.”
Coen also believes the new plan would be restrictive and said it calls for residential well testing, business taxes and regulations on short-term rentals and farmers. Residents voted against STR regulation in June.
Asked why the hearing date was chosen, Egan said “the 7th fits into the state’s time constraints for a public hearing. There are currently two meetings scheduled for Oct. 7 and Oct 10.”
Coen plans to ask selectmen to move the vote from Nov. 8 to another day to mitigate the need for a public hearing during the Fryeburg Fair.
On Facebook, Brownfield Planning Board chair Sonia Fournier Frye and former selectman Erik Walker noted that the comprehensive plan committee had their draft ready, and the hearings could have been dealt with two weeks earlier but selectmen had questions that delayed the process.
“It wasn’t done with ill intent,” said Frye of the scheduling.
